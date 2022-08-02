The US has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the top leader of al-Qaeda and mastermind of 9/11.

Toggle caption AFP/AFP via Getty Images

AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Ayman al-Zawahiri, the top leader of al-Qaeda and mastermind of 9/11, was killed in a US drone strike on July 30, according to President Joe Biden.

Noting the 2000 attack on the USS Cole and the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, Biden said on August 1 that he was “the mastermind behind attacks on the American people for decades.”

Biden detailed the role of al-Zawahiri, who has led al-Qaeda since Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in 2011, including in recent weeks urging followers to attack the U.S. and allies in videos.

“We make it clear again tonight that, no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you,” Biden said.

Biden said no one else was injured in the attack, including al-Zawahiri’s family, who were elsewhere in the safe house, and there were no civilian casualties.

An administration official who briefed reporters before Biden’s remarks said al-Zawahiri was an active threat to US national security and his death was a “huge blow” to al-Qaeda.

“And to those around the world who are trying to harm the United States, listen to me now: We will always be vigilant and we will act and we will always do what is necessary to ensure the safety and security of Americans at home and around the world,” Biden said.

Two-way Al-Zawahiri pledged allegiance to the new Taliban chief

The U.S. has been aware of the network protecting al-Zawahiri for years, a senior administration official said.

Biden was briefed on the proposed operation and called a July 25 meeting with key cabinet members and top officials for a final briefing on the intelligence assessment, the official said. There was unanimous support for striking the target, and Biden authorized “tailored” airstrikes to minimize civilian casualties.



Toggle caption Getty Images

Getty Images

Zawahiri, an Egyptian ophthalmologist, served as an aide to bin Laden before taking over al-Qaeda in 2011. But al-Qaeda members complained that he was relatively unmotivated. The two fought together in the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

Zawahiri helped found the Islamic Jihad that assassinated Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981. After bin Laden’s death al-Qaeda was unable to regain its status as a pre-eminent terrorist organization and faced new, more brutal, rivals, such as the Islamic State.