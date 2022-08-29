New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The federal government cannot force Christian medical institutions to perform abortions or gender reassignment surgeries under the Affordable Care Act, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

In a unanimous ruling, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s permanent order protecting Christian groups from anti-discrimination lawsuits under a provision known as Section 1557 of the ACA.

The groups in the suit are the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, Specialty Physicians of Illinois and the Catholic hospital system Franciscan Alliance Inc. Each said having an abortion or gender reassignment surgery would violate their religious freedom.

The judges wrote that the providers faced harm because the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had “repeatedly refused to waive enforcement” against them.

“In its brief on appeal, HHS simply says it ‘has not yet evaluated’ whether it will enforce section 1557 against Franciscan Alliance — in other words, it concedes it could,” Circuit Judge Dan Willett rejected the government’s argument. “We have repeatedly held that plaintiffs have suffered similar prosecutorial misconduct.”

Joe Davis of the Beckett Fund for Religious Liberty, which represents Christian groups, called the ruling “a major victory for conscience rights and compassionate medical care in America.”

The Franciscan Alliance v. Becerra case, when the groups filed suit in federal court in Wichita Falls, Texas, challenging an Obama-era HHS rule that interpreted Section 1557 to require health care providers to perform abortions or gender reassignment surgery. Participate in federally funded or ACA exchanges.

In 2019, US District Judge Reed O’Connor vacated parts of the ruling but declined to enter an injunction. A year later, the Trump administration repealed the provision.

A complaint was filed in the 5th Circuit seeking an injunction. The court handed over the case to O’Connor for further consideration. He recorded a broad ban against Christian groups seeking abortion and gender reassignment services in 1557.

HHS appealed the ban, culminating in Friday’s ruling in which the 5th Circuit sided with the lower court’s order.

Reuters contributed to this report.