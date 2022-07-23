The US Forest Service is taking emergency action to save redwoods from wildfires.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Garret Dickman/National Park Service via AP

LOS ANGELES — The US Forest Service announced Friday it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoias, speeding up projects that could begin within weeks to clear undergrowth to protect the world’s largest trees from the growing threat of wildfires.

The move to bypass environmental reviews could shorten by years the normal approval process required to cut down small trees in national forests and use deliberately lit low-intensity fires to reduce bush density, which helped ignite raging wildfires that have killed up to 20% of all forests. large sequoias over the past two years.

“Without urgent action, wildfires could destroy countless other giant sequoias,” Forest Service chief Randy Moore said in a statement. “These emergency measures to reduce fuel use before a wildfire breaks out will protect the unburnt giant sequoia groves from the risks of severe wildfires.”

Trees, the world’s largest by volume, are under threat like never before. More than a century of aggressive firefighting has left the forests clogged with thick vegetation, fallen logs and millions of dead trees destroyed by bark beetles, fueling a raging hell exacerbated by drought and exacerbated by climate change.

The Forest Service announcement is one of many efforts being made to save a species found only on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada range in central California. Most of the approximately 70 groves are clustered around Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, with some extending up to and north of Yosemite National Park.

Sequoia National Park, administered by the Department of the Interior and not subject to emergency measures, is considering a new and controversial plan to plant sequoia seedlings where large trees have been destroyed by fire.

The Save Our Redwoods (SOS) Act, which also includes a provision to speed up environmental reviews such as a forest maintenance plan, was recently introduced by a bipartisan group of congressmen including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, whose district includes redwoods.

The group welcomed Moore’s announcement on Friday but said in a statement that more needs to be done to ease deforestation.



“Today’s actions by the Forest Service are an important step forward for the giant sequoias, but without removing other barriers to protecting these groves, this emergency will only continue,” the group said. “It’s time to codify this action by installing a truly end-to-end solution to fire protect every grove in California with SOS and save our redwoods.”

Scheduled to begin this summer in 12 groves scattered across the Sequoia National Forest and Sierra National Forest, work will cost $21 million to remove so-called stair fuel, which consists of shrubs, deadwood and small trees that allow the fire to spread upward. . and set fire to the redwood sheds, which can exceed 300 feet (90 meters) in height.

The plan calls for cutting down small trees and vegetation and using prescribed fires – deliberately lit and monitored by firefighters during times of dampness – to remove rotting needles, sticks and logs that accumulate on the forest floor.

Some environmental groups have criticized deforestation as a pretext for commercial logging.

Ara Marderosyan, chief executive of the Sequoia ForestKeeper group, called the announcement “a well-planned PR campaign.”

He said it didn’t take into account how deforestation could exacerbate wildfires and increase carbon emissions, exacerbating the climate crisis.

“Accelerated thinning does not take into account that roads and cleared areas … allow fires to start due to the greater airflow caused by the opening in the canopy, which increases the speed and intensity of the wildfire,” he said.

Rob Yorke, a professor and specialist in collaborative forest management at the University of California, Berkeley, said the Forest Service plan could be useful but would require extensive follow-up.

“For me, this represents a triage approach to deal with an urgent threat to giant sequoias,” Yorke said in an email. “Treatment must be accompanied by frequent prescribed fires to truly restore and protect the groves in the long term.”

Giant sequoias were once thought to be almost flammable

The mighty sequoia, protected by thick bark and with foliage typically high above the flames, was once thought to be almost flammable.

Trees even thrive on occasional low-intensity fires, like those Native Americans historically lit or allowed to burn, that destroy trees competing for sunlight and water. The heat from the flame opens the buds and allows the seeds to spread.

But the fires of recent years have shown that while trees can live for over 3,000 years, they are not immortal and more action may be needed to protect them.

During last year’s fire in Sequoia National Park, firefighters wrapped the most famous trees in plastic wrap and used flame retardant in the tree canopy.

Earlier this month, when fire threatened the Mariposa giant sequoia grove in Yosemite National Park, firefighters installed sprinklers.

Flames engulfed the grove – it was the first forest fire in more than a century – but there was no serious damage. A park the forest ecologist believes that controlled burnings have protected 500 large trees..