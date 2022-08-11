New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that schools or daycares should no longer quarantine students or conduct stay-from-testing programs if students have been exposed to COVID-19.

The agency said it no longer recommends detaining unvaccinated people after exposure, noting that 95% of the U.S. population has already been vaccinated or already has COVID-19, or both.

“Prior infection and vaccination provide some protection from serious illness, so it is reasonable not to disagree with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time,” CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti said at a media briefing.

The CDC’s school guidance also removed recommendations to house children together to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 exposure.

The agency said students exposed to COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5.