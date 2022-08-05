The US and Russia are ready to negotiate the release of Griner

“As you know, we have put forward a significant proposal on which Russia should cooperate with us,” Mr. Blinken said. “And what Foreign Minister Lavrov said this morning and stated publicly is that they are ready to interact through the channels that we have created for exactly this, and we will pursue this.”

What you need to know about the Britney Griner case

Russian officials criticized the United States for what it called public negotiations for a prisoner exchange.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov renewed that criticism on Friday. “These exchanges will never happen if we start discussing some nuances of the exchange in the press,” Mr. Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Despite signals that a potential exchange is possible, Russian officials insist that legal procedures must be completed first. After hearing the verdict on Thursday, Ms Griner’s lawyers said they would appeal the verdict, which would delay the start of her term in a penal colony.

In another important meeting with possible implications for the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan had their second face-to-face conversation in less than three weeks in the Russian Black Sea resort town. Sochi on Friday