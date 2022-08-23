The US and Iran inch closer to a nuclear deal, but high hurdles remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected this week to weigh in on Iran’s latest offer to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a concrete path to renewing the deal, which is on life-support. Since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

US officials say they hope to respond to Iran’s comments on the European draft proposal by Wednesday, after which another round of talks could be held in Vienna to finalize the details of a potential deal. New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest a deal may be nearing.

Despite progress, many obstacles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal, in which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Even U.S. backers of a deal aren’t referring to the “longer and stronger” deal they were initially determined to achieve when indirect talks with Iran began last spring. And, on Iran’s side, conceding or promising demands for more US sanctions relief than the administration could ease pressure to renew the deal.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces significant political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who are unconvinced of the US national security interests.

The recent indictment of an Iranian for plotting to assassinate Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, and an attack by an Iranian sympathizer on author Salman Rushdie have added to doubts that Iran can be trusted.

The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the US lift the terrorist designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Iran backs down from a demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into unexplained traces of uranium at three undeclared sites. A senior administration official requested anonymity to discuss ongoing efforts to revive the deal.

But Trump’s revocation of the terrorist designation was never a realistic demand. Not only is it outside the scope of the nuclear deal, but it has been made virtually impossible since the Bolton conspiracy conviction, ongoing Iranian threats to other former US officials, and the Rushdie attack.

And, even if Iran agreed to a mechanism to eventually return to the deal without the IAEA investigation being closed, it said its actual compliance with the deal would be contingent on receiving a clean bill of health from the agency.

A senior administration official said “a deal is closer than it was two weeks ago” but warned the outcome was uncertain because “some gaps remain.”

And, Iranian officials on Tuesday bristled at the suggestion that they would back away from their demands to re-enter the deal.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Iran’s adviser to the indirect talks in Vienna, took to Twitter on Tuesday to insist that removing the IRGC from the State Department’s foreign terrorist list was not a precondition and that no deal would be put before the IAEA board. The directors will permanently close the false allegations file.

Meanwhile, America’s top ally in the Middle East, Israel, has become increasingly wary of an apparent move toward a deal. Israel’s alternate prime minister, Naftali Bennett, called on the Biden administration on Tuesday to block a deal with the Iranians.

“I urge President Biden and the American administration not to sign the deal with Iran even at this last minute,” Bennett said in a statement.

He noted that Israel is not a party to the 2015 agreement signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the US, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and China and Germany, but Israel is directly affected and reserved. All rights to its self-defense.

“One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement,” Bennett said. “Israel is not bound by any restrictions arising from the agreement and will use all available tools to prevent Iran’s nuclear program from moving forward.”

At the behest of current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and possibly Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Iran’s nuclear program will be at the center of those discussions.

The White House insists that the terms under discussion include key elements of the 2015 agreement. The US will lift hundreds of sanctions reimposed by the Trump administration when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran will scale back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including limits on enrichment, how much material it can store and the operation of the advanced centrifuges needed to develop it.

However, it remains unclear exactly what will happen to Iran’s current stockpile of highly enriched uranium and what it will have to do with the advanced centrifuges it spins. The White House said both would be “removed” but did not provide details.

According to previous public estimates, Iran has a stockpile of 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. Under the agreement, Tehran will refine uranium to 3.67% purity, while maintaining a stockpile of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of uranium under the constant scrutiny of surveillance cameras and international inspectors.

In terms of sanctions relief, Iran is demanding that the administration pledge that the incoming president will not be allowed to reimpose sanctions lifted as Trump has done, and promises that Congress will repeal the statutory sanctions legislation originally passed to force Iran back to the negotiating table. . Even the administration is in a state of insecurity.

“Reports that we have agreed to or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of re-entering the 2015 nuclear deal are completely false,” National Security Council spokesman Adrian Watson said.

Associated Press writer Joseph Federman in Jerusalem contributed reporting.