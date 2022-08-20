New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Bijan Robinson and his Lamborghini epitomize what most think Texas football should be: flashy, fun to watch and faster than anyone else.

More often than not, however, the Longhorns find themselves running into the ditch.

Texas begins the season unranked after going 5-7 in 2021 and ending coach Steve Sarkisian’s longest losing streak since 1956 in his debut. Years of legacy opinions that assumed Texas was worthy of the preseason rankings have finally disappeared after several seasons of unfulfilled expectations.

And yet, there is optimism in Austin. At least kind of assuming last season was that bad, this one should be better.

For starters, there’s talent on campus in the form of some of the best playmakers in college football. The fluid and powerful Robinson (name, image and likeness courtesy of that Lamborghini in the sponsorship deal) is one of the top backs in the country. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy had an explosive freshman season in 2021 and should be among the Biletnikoff Award favorites.

The rest is anyone’s guess.

Steve Sarkisian says Texas had some ‘bad apples’ in its first season in Austin

Sarkisian mined the transfer portal as well as anyone and landed the starting quarterback in freshman Quinn Evers, who beat out Hudson Card for the job. But that road remains bumpy with one transfer receiver (Isaiah Nayor from Wyoming) lost for the season with a knee injury and another (Agie Hall from Alabama) suspended indefinitely.

And an offensive line already built for depth also lost junior Angelo, a starter who can play multiple positions, for the season to a knee injury.

Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009, and most picked the Longhorns to be in the middle of the pack again. Still, it will be a step up from last year.

quarterback

Evers is a tremendous arm talent, he just lacks college experience. He was a quarterback coming out of high school near Dallas and was signed by Ohio State. But the new season sitting around Columbus called for a transfer. That left him struggling for a job with the Cards, who started the first two games in 2021 before being benched. Sarkeesian had a quick hook last year with his struggles at QB, so is the card still in play or will he consider transferring?

Texas fell out of the preseason college football rankings despite finishing first in the coaches’ poll

Second Half Follies

The Longhorns lost five games last season after leading at halftime. Texas will have to pull off a bad combination of second-half adjustments and questionable conditioning if they don’t want to regain dominance in the third and fourth quarters. Hiring former TCU head coach and defensive guru Gary Patterson as a special assistant may be Sarkisian’s smartest move of the offseason.

“Of all the things we’ve done this off-season, having coach Patterson on board is probably the thing I’m most excited about,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve always admired his defensive mind.”

Robinson and Company

Sarkisian leans heavily on his reliable running game when sorting things out at quarterback. Robinson, who rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in a season that has been cut short by a sprained elbow, is the star. Behind him are workhorse Roshawn Johnson and speedster Kellen Robinson.

Hot seat

Sarkisian may have felt some heat from Texas fans during that disappointing debut season, but not so much from the administration and Board of Regents that approved his original six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract. But Texas probably won’t last another year under Charlie Strong from 2014-2016.

Texas commit Arch Manning is no more. 1 overall prospect in ESPN’s recruiting rankings

Looking ahead

A blockbuster matchup with No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10 will determine whether Texas is ready for prime time. Then comes a matchup with surging UTSA, where coach Jeff Traylor, a former Longhorn assistant, could win a huge statement. The Big 12 schedule opens on Sept. 24 at Texas Tech and the annual Red River Rivalry game with Oklahoma on Oct. 8.