New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The University of Virginia’s student newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, published an August editorial calling for the institution to reject white supremacy by removing college founder Thomas Jefferson from campus buildings.

In an editorial titled “‘To Create Civic Leaders,’ U.Va. Must Do More,” Cavalier editors argued that the university must “reject” buildings and statues that “glorify white supremacy.”

“How we reject the physical environment of the university — which glorifies racists, slaveholders and eugenicists and has statues and buildings in their honor — perpetuates a perpetuated culture of white supremacy,” the editorial said.

The campus needs to change as “comfortable” marchers from the infamous United the Right rally arrive on campus, the editorial says. In August 2017, white nationalists marched in Charlottesville in favor of keeping Confederate statues in the city.

Student Blowback at UVA Event Defending Thomas Jefferson Sparks, Conservative Group Says

Robert E. The piece warned of the politically radioactive presence that the Lee and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson statues provide, and the two statues were instrumental in the Unite the Right rally. However, the editorial did not distinguish between the founders of the university and the founders of nations from the Confederacy General.

“Our physical environment — from the statues to the naming of Jefferson to the overwhelming presence of Jefferson — elevates people of the same faith as the disgusting white supremacists attending the ‘Unite the Right’ rally. These buildings must be renamed and the monuments removed,” it read. .

Jefferson, Madison’s houses became a wakeful monument to the attack on the father’s legacy

“The university has a long way to go in creating an educational and physical environment that will enable students to become true citizen leaders,” the paper noted.

The editorial also targeted itself for past editorials that had published the paper.

“Civic leadership must take responsibility. To be clear, we strongly oppose previous editorials written before and shortly after the events of August 11 and 12 that ignored institutional racism and wrongly blamed institutions,” it read. “In 2017, Cavalier Daily was part of a larger media system that amplified the harmful effects of ‘Unite the Right’ rallies. It would be hypocritical to write this editorial today without recognizing these failures and dedicating ourselves to our mission statement of performance. public service.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

There is ongoing talk across the country of removing Confederate monuments and statues. Although in some parts of the country the debate has extended to the Founding Fathers. New York City’s Public Design Commission voted unanimously late last year to remove the 187-year-old statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall.