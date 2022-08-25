The University of Texas is offering a class on Taylor Swift’s songs

(CNN) Two roads turned in the wood and I… I shook it off.

English professor Elizabeth Scala told CNN that she chose Swift because the pop star writes her own music and her lyrics can help illuminate similar techniques in classic poetry.

“It’s a course of her songs as literary writing and a popular and award-winning writer uses the same literary devices, figures and tropes of traditional poetry in her work,” she said. “It’s not about celebrity or fame.”

Students will study Swift’s songs along with the writings of the greats of Western literature.

“They will be asked to analyze and contextualize common practices and problems over the centuries,” Scala said.

Scala is a self-described Swift fan and said her goal is to teach the literary tradition through a contemporary lens.

“I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease them a little bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how Swift draws on a rich literary tradition in her songwriting, on both subjects. She’s clever with context, metaphor, and words. “Also formally in terms of how manipulation is used,” Scala said.

“I’m showing students that these operations and semantic movements are appropriate for all types of writing while reading her songs.”

Since it’s 2022, Scala is also set An Instagram Class where she posts Swift trivia and asks fans questions.

The class will focus mostly on songs from Swift’s recent albums, but students are free to bring in older songs for discussion, Scala said. With most lyrics posted online and songs available on Apple Music or Spotify, students don’t need to buy music for class, she said.

The course will also discuss topics such as gender, authenticity, the influence of fans on artists and writers, and how language history and linguistic traditions enrich the reading experience, Scala said.

“I think it’s important to connect the curriculum to the present, but I’m not ready to let go of the past. This is my way of bringing old material back into relevance,” she added.