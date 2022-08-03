New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday due to a gas leak, fire officials said.

A tweet from the university said the Minneapolis Fire Department ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci Arena and Maturi Sports Pavilion.

Fire officials advised the public to stay away from the East Bank campus.

“Fear of gas monitors, high petroleum smells and Petroleum view” in a sewer tunnel, officials said.

This is the second gas leak to affect the U of M campus in recent weeks. On June 30, a fire and gas leak broke out in a nearby sewer line, blowing the cover off a manhole on the University Avenue side of the street.