The United States signed a document approving the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO

WASHINGTON. President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to expand NATO to include Sweden and Finland in a bid to bolster the Western alliance nearly six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.
“Now it is critical to contain threats before they harm our people, our allies and our interests,” said Mr. Biden of the White House. “This is how we deal with instability and aggression when allies on our side increase the ability to respond effectively.”
“Sweden and Finland have strong democratic institutions, a strong military and a strong and transparent economy,” the president added. “They will meet all the requirements of NATO – we are sure of this – and this will make our alliance stronger.”
All 30 current NATO members must approve the addition of two countries, and over 20 have already done it. NATO expansion received a significant boost after Turkey lifted its veto on the addition of Sweden and Finland following a set of commitments from the two countries to act against terrorism.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s turn was a significant achievement in the Biden administration’s quiet diplomatic quest to unite the West around countering Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
NATO expansion has received overwhelming support among Democrats and Republicans in a deeply divided Washington. Last week, the Senate voted 95 to 1 in favor of approval, with only Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley opposed the move.
Only the Senate has the power to approve treaties, but last month the House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution in favor of Finland and Sweden joining NATO by a lopsided vote of 394 to 18.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö visited the White House in May, and Mr. Biden said Tuesday he spoke to them on the phone ahead of the signing ceremony.
“We can see all too clearly today that NATO remains an indispensable alliance,” Mr. Biden said, adding: “When Finland and Sweden reach 32 allies, we will be stronger than ever.”
Democrats argue that joining Finland and Sweden to NATO will reduce the burden on the US and other allies that are helping Ukraine. The endorsement in Washington was another turn away from the foreign policy of President Donald Trump, who has openly criticized the alliance.