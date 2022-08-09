The United States signed a document approving the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO

WASHINGTON. President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to expand NATO to include Sweden and Finland in a bid to bolster the Western alliance nearly six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

“Now it is critical to contain threats before they harm our people, our allies and our interests,” said Mr. Biden of the White House. “This is how we deal with instability and aggression when allies on our side increase the ability to respond effectively.”

“Sweden and Finland have strong democratic institutions, a strong military and a strong and transparent economy,” the president added. “They will meet all the requirements of NATO – we are sure of this – and this will make our alliance stronger.”