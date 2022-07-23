The United Church elects Carmen Lansdowne as the first Indigenous woman to lead a religious denomination in Canada.

A priest from the Eastside neighborhood in downtown Vancouver has become the first Indigenous woman to lead a religious denomination in Canada.

On Saturday, the United Church of Canada elected the Rev. Carmen Lansdowne as its new moderator. The position makes her spiritual leader and a public representative, while politics and doctrine are controlled by a common council.

A member of the Heiltsuk Nation (Haíɫzaqv), also known as Kwisa’lakw, leads First United in downtown Eastside. It offers food, housing, and showers to low-income residents.

“Our social safety nets do not adequately meet their needs,” Lansdowne said in an interview.

Churches need to “tell the truth to the authorities” on issues such as poverty, housing, indigenous rights and climate change, crises that “tragically play out” in downtown Eastside, she said.

“But these are issues that affect all Canadians. I think the church should have something to say.”

Her election comes 36 years after the denomination became the first to apologize for the mistreatment of indigenous children at its boarding schools.

“There are divisions or mixed feelings in the Indigenous community, and rightly so, about Christianity,” Lansdowne said. “And at the same time … the Christian story gave hope to some indigenous peoples.”

Lansdowne said she was “standing on the shoulders” of Alberta Billy, a Wei Kai First Nation elder who died on June 13. Billy was among a group of indigenous elders who pressed the institution for damages in the 1980s.

This historic apology came in 1986, but the elders did not accept it, instead acknowledging that it had been received.

“It was a huge gift and challenge to the church,” Lansdowne said.

In 1992, Rev. Cree Stan McKay became the church’s first indigenous moderator. Thirty years later, Lansdowne was the only candidate.

“Make room for these conversations”

According to Rev. Ray Aldred, director of the Vancouver Divinity School’s Indigenous Studies Program, Lansdowne’s leadership of what was once one of the most influential denominations in the country is a sign of change.

“To fix anything, it has to be a grassroots movement and a good leader,” said Aldred, an Anglican priest and member of the Swan River First Nation. “And I think Carmen would be good at that… [to] listen to the grassroots and try to make room for these conversations.

“Sometimes people throw away everything, not just the bad… What’s good? What needs to be changed? What can be left?

Not one to avoid the most controversial topics within Christianity, June 28, 2008 she tweeted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion: “This pastor will marry you and support you when you get access to reproductive assistance. Dot. No exceptions.”

When asked about the message, she said it only reflects her own views and ministry, acknowledging that many Christians may be overwhelmed.

“There are people in the United Church of Canada for whom this statement would be especially radical and defiant, and we disagree with each other on this,” she said. “I don’t feel like it’s my job or anyone else’s job to judge another person by what’s going on in and with their body.”

In 1980 the church announced “abortion should be a personal matter for a woman and her doctor” – the same year she elected the first female moderator, Reverend Lois Wilson.

The United Church is among the largest Protestant denominations in the country; According to Statistics Canada, approximately 1.4 million Canadians express affiliation.

But the massive decline in membership dealt an irreparable blow to Sunday benches and plate distribution.

“We have yet to see what the future of the church looks like…new ways we couldn’t imagine that aren’t centered around the congregation building next door,” Lansdowne said.

Lansdowne says he wants to tackle climate change and fascism. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

She also worked for environmental law firm Ecojustice and said one of the most pressing priorities of her three-year term is to “counter” climate change crises, “rising nationalism and potential fascism” and neglect of the elderly.

“The Church can and should do more,” she said. “We don’t have much time to face some of the challenges that we have… We have to think big, be optimistic and creative.”

Lansdowne will be officially installed in a ceremony on August 7 at the Canadian Memorial United Church in Vancouver.