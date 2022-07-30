The Ukrainian Court of Appeal reduced the life sentence of a Russian soldier convicted of war crimes.

His case became a milestone in Ukrainian justice when the war was raging: sergeant. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, was sentenced in May to life in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a 62-year-old cyclist in northeastern Ukraine.
On Friday, the Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to 15 years, saying it justified his Aug. 3 decision. His lawyers argued that he did not intend to kill the victim, Alexander Shelipov, when he shot him. in the northern region of Sumy in the first days of the war.
The Ukrainian justice system is under attack criticism in the past from human rights defenders for imposing a life sentence, in which the only possibility of release was an incurable disease or a presidential pardon.
During the trial, Sergeant Shishimarin took charge of carrying out orders to shoot a man who was talking on a cell phone; he said the phone raised concerns that Mr. Shelipov might report the presence of a sergeant and a small group of other Russian soldiers with whom he was.
“I was ordered to shoot, I fired an automatic burst at him, he fell. We drove on, – Sergeant Shishimarin. said Ukrainian special services. During the trial, he admitted that he was not obliged to comply with the unlawful order.
The Russian subsequently apologized to Mr. Shelipov’s widow, Katerina Shelipova, after she testified emotionally, asking him: “Did you come to protect us? From whom? Have you come to protect me from my husband, whom you killed?
Sergeant Shishimarin told her: “I understand that you cannot forgive me, but I apologize.”
The case marked the first successful conviction of a Russian soldier accused of a war crime, and its outcome marked a turning point in Ukraine’s efforts to prosecute Russian soldiers for wartime atrocities.
Announcing the initial verdict, Judge Sergei Akhafonov found Sergeant Shishimarin guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and committing premeditated murder.
Sergeant Shishimarin was part of a 40-kilometer armored column moving from the Russian border towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which Moscow initially expected to capture within days.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Sergeant Shishimarin commanded a tank division from the Moscow region. When his column was attacked by Ukrainian forces on 28 February, the Russians dispersed. Sergeant Shishimarin met four other men who stole a car and tried to drive away.
From the car in the village of Chupakhovka, they noticed Mr. Shelipov, who was talking on the phone while riding a bicycle. Believing Mr. Shelipov would divulge their whereabouts to nearby Ukrainian forces, prosecutors said, another soldier, who was not Sergeant Shishimarin’s superior, ordered him to fire.
Experts called the trial one of the fastest in Ukraine’s recent history.