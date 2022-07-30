The Ukrainian Court of Appeal reduced the life sentence of a Russian soldier convicted of war crimes.

His case became a milestone in Ukrainian justice when the war was raging: sergeant. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, was sentenced in May to life in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a 62-year-old cyclist in northeastern Ukraine.

On Friday, the Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to 15 years, saying it justified his Aug. 3 decision. His lawyers argued that he did not intend to kill the victim, Alexander Shelipov, when he shot him. in the northern region of Sumy in the first days of the war.

The Ukrainian justice system is under attack criticism in the past from human rights defenders for imposing a life sentence, in which the only possibility of release was an incurable disease or a presidential pardon.