All adults in the United Kingdom will be offered a COVID-19 booster from September, health officials said, hours after the country became the first in the world to approve the Omicron-adapted shot.

The priority is to deploy a so-called bivalent vaccine targeting both the original virus and the Omicron variant through the autumn campaign, but this depends on the UK Health Regulator (MHRA) approving such shots and the state of vaccine supplies.

Previously, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that boosters be given to over-50s, people in clinical risk groups, frontline workers and care-home staff before winter, when respiratory viruses typically peak.

Around 26 million people in Britain are expected to be eligible for the autumn Covid-19 booster, having already had at least two doses of the Covid vaccine, a spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

On Monday, the MHRA gave conditional approval to Moderna’s bivalent shot.

The vaccine’s approval was based on data that showed some Omicron variants produced a somewhat better immune response against the original novel coronavirus — it’s unclear whether that translates into stronger protection against severe disease.

UK agreements with Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – the partnership behind the other mRNA vaccine, which is designed to target Omicron – stipulate that supply will switch to bivalent shots after MHRA approval.

A UKHSA spokeswoman declined to give details of how much of the country’s supply of the modern bivalent shot it has.

“Where possible, it is preferable to provide a single type of booster vaccine during the autumn program for simplicity of deployment,” JCVI said in a statement on Monday.

At the same time, JCVI also advised that the original Moderna vaccine, the original Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Novavax shot — for specific patients — could be used in the fall booster campaign.

“It’s important that everyone who’s eligible get a booster this fall, no matter what vaccine is on offer,” Wee Shen Lim, chair of COVID-19 immunization at JCVI, said in a statement.

Lost Momentum

Although the original COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalization and death, the vaccines have become less effective as the virus has evolved.

Britain was the first to approve Covid vaccinations in 2020, but has since lost momentum and is now in such a vulnerable position that “any booster program would be warmly welcomed,” Danny Altman, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told Reuters.

The debate over the booster’s nuances is tricky – a dual booster may offer some added advantage against the BA.5 variant now prevalent in Britain, though it may not be substantial, Altman said.

“However, if we can really encourage large-scale uptake, the benefit in difficult winters will be clear,” he said.

In the week ending August 5, more than 800 deaths were reported in England within 28 days of a positive Covid test, data published by the UK government at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk showed.