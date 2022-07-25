The UK will host Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine

(CNN) Next year the United Kingdom will host Eurovision Song Contest On behalf of Ukraine, organizers European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirmed on Monday.

Traditionally, it will be Ukraine’s job to host the upcoming song contest after Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra won in May with their track “Stephania.”

Britain finished second in this year’s competition Sam Ryder’s performance of “Space Man”.

The BBC’s director general, Tim Davey, said in a statement on Monday: “It is with great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine will not be able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

