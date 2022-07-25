The UK will host Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine

(CNN)Next year the United Kingdom will host Eurovision Song Contest On behalf of Ukraine, organizers European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirmed on Monday.
Traditionally, it will be Ukraine’s job to host the upcoming song contest after Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra won in May with their track “Stephania.”
however, The EBU said last monthAfter a “thorough assessment and feasibility study”, he concluded that it would not be possible for Ukraine to host because Ongoing war with Russia.
Britain finished second in this year’s competition Sam Ryder’s performance of “Space Man”.
The BBC’s director general, Tim Davey, said in a statement on Monday: “It is with great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine will not be able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
“It is a great privilege to be asked to host one of the largest and most complex music competitions in the world.”
He added that the BBC was “committed to showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity as well as being a true reflection of Ukrainian culture.”
Davey confirmed that the next step would be to find a host city to partner with for the annual singing competition. The organizers said that the tender process will start next week.
Even if Ukraine won’t host, the country would automatically qualify for the grand final along with the so-called “Big Five”, organizers said. The Big Five, which include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, are the countries that contribute the most financially to the tournament.
Mykola Chernotisky, head of the management board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, expressed confidence that “both nations can work together to add a Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite all of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebration. Diversity and talent.” .”
The BBC has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest eight times — more times than any other broadcaster.
After this announcement, British Prime Minister Dr Boris Johnson Tweeted that the UK would “host a fantastic tournament on behalf of our Ukrainian friends.”