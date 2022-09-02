New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A two-headed turtle Celebrating his 25th birthday on Saturday in Switzerland.

A Greek tortoise named Janus, named after the two-headed Roman god, hatched at Geneva’s Natural History Museum in 1997 – and still lives there today.

Because he had two heads, as well as two hearts, two lungs, and two personalities, Janus could not have survived in the forest. Can’t move both heads into his shell As reported by Reuters, to avoid predators.

at Geneva Natural History Museum, Janus is looked after by Angelica Bourgoin and a team of people.

According to Reuters, the team feeds him organic salads, gives him daily massages and baths, and takes him for regular walks.

Even the staff Check the general condition of reptiles, Also his eyes, neck, breast plate and mobility every day, according to the museum’s website.

Janus also rides on a custom-made skateboard, Reuters reported.

“He’s still here because of the care we give him and our devotion,” Bourgoin told Reuters.

Janus has two personalities According to Reuters, that can sometimes lead to conflict.

“The right head is more curious, more alert — it has a much stronger personality,” says Bourgoin.

“The left head is more passive and prefers to eat.”

Bourgoin believes Janus is the world’s oldest bipedal turtle.

This weekend, he had a special party to celebrate his 25th birthday, Reuters reported.

According to a Facebook post, the museum is hosting several events Saturday, including opportunities for visitors to take selfies with Janus and learn more about the unique turtle.

