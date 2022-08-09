The two books dig into the 1990s in search of the roots of the Trump-era Republican Party.

Enlarge this image Megan Collins Sullivan/NPR

We have never seen the home of the President of the United States searched for evidence, as we saw this week in Mar-a-Lago.

We have never seen a president impeached twice, or a mob attacking the Capitol in an attempt to prevent a legitimate transition of power after an election.

Strange and disturbing developments like these make one wonder what has happened to American politics. Some looked to the leaders of the Republican Party, expecting them to break with the man at the center of the conflict and division, former President Donald Trump.

Instead, these leaders have closed ranks and are defending him. They rally around him and collect money on his behalf, denouncing the lawsuit that is pursuing him. They are betting on Trump as their champion in this year’s midterms, and he remains the likely favorite to become their 2024 presidential candidate.

We often hear that Trump has an almost mystical power over his party and its base. Some suggest that he alone was a hero-villain who alienated parties, personalized issues, and made public discourse more offensive.

But is Trump solely responsible for the state of politics in America? Is it the cause of the state of the Republican Party today, or is it more of a symptom?

This question has been the starting point for the authors of two new books coming out this month, both of which are trying to trace the river of toxicity upstream to its true source.

“Donald Trump did not create this harmful environment,” longtime Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank writes in a new book. “He’s a monster the Republicans have been building for over a quarter of a century.”

AT Destructionists: crack for twenty-five yearsRepublican Party Milbank argues that long before Trump emerged in 2015, the Republican Party had become vulnerable to people like him.

Milbank says Trump came to exploit this vulnerability, seize the nomination and push the party’s loyal voters to a White House term. That base has been kept for him by the loss of the House of Representatives in 2018, the loss of the Senate, and his own 2020 re-election campaign. He and they dealt with this latest change by simply denying it happened.

Thousands even came to Washington and stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to prevent a legitimate transfer of power.

“The bloody coup attempt shocked the nation,” Milbank writes. “But a sober look at history might soften the shock. Because the seeds of rebellion were sown earlier – 26 years ago – in the same place on the west facade of the Capitol.

This rather surprising assertion refers to the day in September 1994 when the rowdy House GOP leader Newt Gingrich led 300 Republican candidates with the “Pact with America” ​​promise that became their campaign manifesto.

“The rise of Gingrich and his shock troops fundamentally changed the American government for a generation,” writes Milbank, “and set the United States on the course of today’s destructive politics.”

Milbank describes how Gingrich forced the Republican Party to abandon its traditional conservatism in favor of a hard-hitting attack on Democrats, liberals, and social change in the late 20th century. It was fair for Gingrich to question the patriotism, integrity, and even masculinity of the Democrats.

While Gingrich is its starting point, Milbank’s broadcast gives us over a dozen key episodes from the eras of previous presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

In particular, the allegations he makes against Gingrich prefigure those we are now hearing against Trump. These include his reliance on attacks without proof, his tendency to repeat such attacks even when debunked, his deliberate emphasis on exaggeration and inflammatory language (“corrupt”, “sick”, “criminal”, “thief”), and his lack of shame when caught in contradiction, hypocrisy or blatant lies.

Milbank addresses memories most of us might wish we could forget, such as Steve Stockman, a militia-friendly congressman from Texas elected in 1994, who insisted that the 1993 Branch Davidian raid was staged. FBI, and heavily armed members of the sect were “executed … to prove the need for a ban on so-called assault weapons.”

Milbank also dedicates a chapter to numerous investigations into the death of Vince Foster, a White House attorney who committed suicide early in President Bill Clinton’s administration. No sooner had one investigation confirmed the suicide than another was launched. Later, the same strategy would be used to ensure that Hillary Clinton’s emails and the death of the US ambassador to Benghazi in 2012 were used as political bludgeons for years.

Offenses catalog

Milbank’s list of Republican offenses also includes the party’s flirting with various white nationalists, torturing prisoners and spying on U.S. citizens during the War on Terror, and failing to respond to Hurricane Katrina. Then there are lies about Obamacare’s “death panels”, Rudy Giuliani’s assertion that “the truth is not the truth” and Trump’s version of what happened in Charlottesville in 2017 (“Very good people on both sides”).

Milbank argues that Gingrich & Company’s treatment of politics as war has come to dominate GOP candidates at all levels, as well as most party activists. He is particularly alarmed by the recent reversal of the election results and the imposition of new restrictions on voting.

“Admittedly, I am a supporter,” writes Milbank, “not of the Democrats, but of the Democrats … The Republicans have become an authoritarian faction fighting democracy.”

Gingrich, who is still involved in media discussions as a Fox News contributor, faces a lion’s share of condemnation. But Milbank also left plenty of funds for other high-profile personalities such as Sarah Palin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Karl Rove, President George W. Bush’s strategist.

In fact, Milbank challenges so many individual Republicans in this volume that it begs the question: Do those who aren’t mentioned feel left out?

Milbank knows his subject and timing since he started covering Capitol Hill Wall Street Magazine around the time Gingrich became speaker. He has well-honed commentary skills and a columnist manner with words. He hits relentlessly like a boxer with a speed bag. Sometimes the less active reader can feel beaten up too. But Milbank fans won’t leave disappointed.

Another look at the era

To expand on the topic further, readers may also refer to Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Reshaped American Politics in the 1990s. Nicole Hemmer is a historian and political analyst currently teaching at Vanderbilt University.

As befits a historian, Hemmer takes a broader view and paints a larger picture. It includes generations of fermentation and reformulation among American conservatives, always paying attention to how their ideas were hatched and mutated in the ideological laboratories of the conservative media.

She compares the isolationist Old Right to the post-war New Right, whose guiding light was anti-communism. They were made famous by the political personality and charm of Ronald Reagan, who found his moment in 1980 and won two landslide defeats in the Electoral College.

She argues that Reagan was not a new dawn of conservatism, but the twilight of the Cold War era and the consensus that she proposed. After he left office, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the rise of post-Maoist China soon made global communism seem obsolete, disqualifying its one great unifying issue.

What came after it drew on several strains of long-simmering reactionary malice, but especially on the racial history of the South.

In the 1994 election, in which Gingrich became speaker, Republicans won the majority of Southern governorships, seats in the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time since Reconstruction after the Civil War. Since then, the Republican Party has held the majority of all these positions.

Hammer writes: “The transformation of the party, however sudden it may seem, has taken place over the course of a quarter of a century in a turn towards nativism and more open racism, in criticism of conservative elites, in a wary attitude towards free trade democracy, in sharp elbows. far right expert.

Hemmer spends considerable time studying this expert, studying him throughout most of his career as a scholar and columnist in US News and World Report magazine.

Role of Rush

She points out that in 2009, when Barack Obama was in his early months as president, a Gallup poll identified radio star Rush Limbaugh as the person most commonly identified as a representative of the Republican Party. It was at this time that Limbaugh summed up his reaction to Obama’s attempts to deal with a deep recession by saying, “I hope he fails.”

There were many other participants. Hammer talks about Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram and Tucker Carlson. Without them, the entire Gingrich and Trump ecosystem would not be possible.

She tells us that “Trump helped bring the picture into focus,” but her book is “not a prehistory of Trumpism.” She prefers to call it “an exploration of how and why Reaganism, which in the 1980s seemed to be the future of not only the conservative movement but of U.S. politics in general, collapsed so quickly.”

Regarding the transition of the Republican Party to the party of Gingrich and Trump, she writes: “It happened in front of everyone, but too many people were too attached to the idea of ​​the Reagan party to notice it.”

Like Milbank, Hemmer has focused on the decade immediately after Reagan left office and is directing her fire on many of the same important targets. However, she spends far less ammunition on Gingrich than on Patrick Buchanan, a man whose own presidential campaigns failed but whose influence she considers key.

Buchanan, whose profile picture appears on book cover, first appeared in the media as a newspaper editor in the 1960s. Buchanan’s gift for hackneyed prose caught the attention of Richard Nixon, who invited him to join his speech-writing team during his successful 1968 presidential campaign.

“Pitchfork Pat”

After the fall of Nixon, Buchanan returned as a hardline broadcaster and author of revisionist stories about World War II. After serving as director of communications for Reagan, he returned to television. But in 1991, he organized a major challenge to Reagan’s successor, President George W. Bush, who was about to run for a second term.

The challenge hit the eventual candidate, pushed him to the right, and also lured the independent challenger to the general election, Texan billionaire Ross Perot. Bush lost this three-way race to Clinton.

Hemmer finds in Buchanan the spark for the coming new conservative flame, just as Milbank finds in Gingrich. She writes:

“Buchanan vowed to drop it all: no more free trade, no more democracy promotion, no more celebration of diversity. He was willing to prove that he couldn’t have done it with Reagan in office: that the United States was in decline. and needed a revolution to stop its slide.”

Buchanan ran again in 1996 and won the New Hampshire primary outright before disappearing into later events. He briefly sought the Republican nomination in 2000 before becoming the Reform Party candidate and finishing out of competition. But he left a mark—and his “America First” campaign slogan that year was both a throwback to pre-World War II isolationists and a clear precursor to what we now call Trumpism.