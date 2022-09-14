New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Minnesota Twins opted to pull rookie starter Joe Ryan from his outing despite having a no-hitter through seven innings against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Ryan was cruising, but his pitch count was at 106, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to call it quits despite history being on the line.

April 13 is not the first time Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw has been seen in the 2022 campaign, a perfect game in seven innings with 13 strikeouts against the Twins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manager Dave Roberts pulled him after that seventh inning because his pitch count was too high.

Twins Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an interesting mound-visit ruling

With Minnesota holding a 6-0 lead over Kansas City at the time, Baldelli decided not to push his youngster and Ryan seemed to agree with him considering he was already over 100 pitches. Who knows how many he needed to get the last six outs of the game?

Ryan pitched well in his rookie season, despite having five starts in the bigs in 2021. The 26-year-old owns a 4.05 ERA with a 9.1 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 23 starts (122.1 innings). Strikeouts per nine innings.

Aaron Judge hits two home runs close to history

The only true no-hitter of the season came off the hands of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reed Dittmers on May 10th.

But there were eight no-hitters league-wide, which kept the Twins alive after Ryan was out. However, they lost it with one out in the ninth inning and the Royals finished with three runs. It wasn’t enough as the Twins went on to win 6-3.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The latest is from the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees on June 25.