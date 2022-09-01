The Trump legal team continues to push for a special master following the Mar-a-Lago obstruction lawsuit

Donald Trump’s legal team continued to push for the appointment of a special master to review documents seized in the government’s search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, insisting that the law enforcement action was intended to “criminalize the former president.”

On the eve of a hearing scheduled to weigh the appointment of a third-party screener, Trump’s lawyers argued that the search was “legally unsupportable” and suggested their client retained the privilege of keeping the documents even after leaving office.

“The confusing theory, which seems to suggest that the Biden administration will not allow President Trump to assert executive privilege and consequently has ‘no right’ to possess presidential documents, and therefore, no standing to object to their seizure, is contrary to the well-established principle of standing, ” argued the lawyers. “There is a reasonable expectation of privacy in one’s home that triggers a homeowner’s evidentiary standing to contest a search of those premises.”

There is no evidence that Trump has executive privilege to preserve the documents.

Trump’s lawyers also continued to insist that they have been cooperating with the National Archives and Records Administration in a months-long effort to retrieve the trove of classified documents, despite the Justice Department’s wholesale rejection of that argument.

“Three weeks after the unprecedented, unnecessary and legally unsupported raid on the home of the President – and possibly a candidate against the current Chief Executive in 2024 – the government, represented by the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office, has filed an extraordinary document with this Court, “Which suggests that the DOJ, and the DOJ alone, should be tasked with evaluating its unjustified attempt to criminalize the former president’s personal and presidential records in a secure setting,” the lawyers argued.

The response came just hours after the Justice Department asserted in an extraordinary court filing that the Trump team had hidden and moved a trove of government records to possibly hinder government investigations into its handling of classified documents.

Trump’s lawyers did not specifically address the Justice Department’s obstruction allegations, or explain why the former president remained in possession of the documents at an unsecured beach resort.

The former president’s actions, justice officials said, prompted the government’s unprecedented decision to search Trump’s Florida estate on Aug. 8, where FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents in more than 30 boxes stashed away from the former president’s property.

Attached to the Justice filing was a striking photograph of top-secret records, some of which were designated highly classified by the government, unfurled and scattered around the carpeted room, next to boxes of Time magazine covers.

While Trump’s lawyers have claimed they engaged in “months of cooperation” before the FBI’s August search, Justice officials offered a detailed and potentially damaging counterpoint.

After serving a May subpoena on Trump’s property, Justice officials said Trump’s lawyers certified in June that they had turned over the last of all documents sought by the government. Among them: 38 documents with classification symbols, including five marked as confidential; 16 documents marked as secret; And 17 documents are marked as top secret.

That seizure contained all levels of classified records after the initial recovery of 15 boxes that were transferred from Mar-a-Lago back to the National Archives.

“The former president’s attorney offered no explanation as to why the boxes of government records … (15 boxes of documents) remained on the premises nearly five months after they were produced and nearly a year and a half after the administration,” according to court filings.

Yet even after the June document recovery, Justice officials said they found evidence that more documents were left on the property and equally troubled that efforts were made to “obstruct” the federal investigation.

“The government also developed evidence that government records were possibly hidden and removed from (Mar-a-Lago) storage rooms and that efforts were made to obstruct the government’s investigation,” Justice said in the filing.

During the Aug. 8 search, Justice officials said they recovered more than 100 documents with classified markings, more than double the number turned over in June in response to a government subpoena.

“The findings cast serious doubt on the claim … that there was a ‘diligent search’ for records responsive to the grand jury subpoena,” Justice officials argued. “In the storage room alone, FBI agents found 76 documents bearing classification symbols.

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification marks as ‘laborious discovery’ that had weeks to call into serious question the representations made by counsel and other representatives of the former president” in June when Trump’s lawyers certified that all the records had been turned over to investigators.

