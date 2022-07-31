The triumph of England’s Jonathan Lew is just the beginning of the women’s game

England won. After all, it might have been the only thing that mattered.

It’s a brutal elite sport deal: it offers sharp edges, black-and-white confidence, one pedestal and one abyss. And in front of 87,192 distraught, sweat-soaked fans at Wembley, they beat Germany 2-1 to become European champions for the first time.

But, of course, it had to mean something more. And when captain Leah Williamson lifted the trophy in her rainbow armband in front of a record-breaking crowd and what is likely to be the highest television audience in the history of women’s football in the UK, it seemed like the end of one journey and the beginning of another. The first, immortal struggle for resources and respect, for parity and platform, is finally over. The second is a journey with no maps, no driver, and no end in sight.

For more than 150 years, football has been an integral part of the culture and lifestyle of this country, a form of identity, a unit of social currency. And yet, for most of this time, women were excluded from this club and its privileges: screaming and shutting down. The last time English men won a major trophy at the 1966 World Cup, women were banned from playing competitive football in any form. Now, against the same opponents in the same stadium, English football – all and not just half – has risen to the very top step of the podium.

This is a team adored and revered in equal measure, modest and unassuming, but above all the athletes of the fiercest rivalry. It’s a team of many stars and none: Tournament top scorer Beth Mead, goaltender Mary Earps, Captain Williamson and rising stars Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp take their world-class positions but end up giving their talent to the team on the path to bigger and bigger sides. They play with verve, tempo and courage; lead and protect as we would like our politicians to do; celebrate just like any of us. In Sarina Wigman, they have a coach whose tactical mind and unemotional temperament propelled a golden generation of footballers to take leaps that eluded many of their predecessors.

All this makes this triumph inevitable, perhaps even preordained.

Naturally, there was nothing of the kind. Germany were brilliant and resilient, perhaps even the best team in 120 minutes, despite the late departure of their deadly striker Alexandra Popp. After the usual pre-match excesses had been eliminated, a game of rare antagonism and bad temper broke out, with in-flight challenges, mid-air brawls, and a mutual animosity that seemed too internal to be imagined.

There were few chances, but the best of them fell to the lot of Germany. Earps excelled at her goal for England, saving from Tabei Wassmuth in the first half, Lina Magall in the second and completing countless dangerous aerial crosses. So, with the game still deadlocked, Wigman predictably turned to her bench. It was replaced by the pairing of Russo and Ella Thun from Manchester United who opened the game by giving England the momentum and elasticity they sorely needed.

An hour later, perhaps the only real moment of clarity in the game came: a piece of masterful calligraphy painted on the pub’s toilet door. Kira Walsh made a delightful long pass to Thun’s stride, which preferred cunning over strength, lifting the ball in a graceful arc over Merle Fromes into the net. For decades, Germany has ridiculed the English style of football, simply calling it “bump and rush”. It was the perfect response: a majestic long kick and dash unlike anything else on earth.

“A simple and unremarkable vision of what sport can be”… England celebrate their victory at Euro 2022. Photograph: Neal Hall/EPA

With 11 minutes left in normal time, the magnificent Magull equalized with a well-deserved equalizer from Tabea Wassmuth at the near post after a weak defense by England. Naturally, this was a moment ripe for some traditional English fatalism. Instead, Williamson simply adjusted her socks and returned to the center circle. And in this English team there is a restlessness and stubbornness that distinguish it from its ancestors.

Knock them down and they just hit you harder, harder, with more hurt.

And yet, as the extra time ticked by, the dead weight of the penalty kick loomed like an open coffin. With 15 minutes left, Germany looked stronger and stronger. But when Cannabis went into a corner, this time the impregnable German machine began to break down. Lucy Bronze won with a header, Chloe Kelly of Manchester City swung at the lost ball and for the second time desperately took it over the line: the goal is supremely ugly to create a moment of almost crystalline beauty.

There was a moment a few seconds before the end when England knew they were going to win. Substitutes were at the touchline, the crowd was on their feet, and yet none of them had the strength to do anything but watch and hope. And in a way, it was the perfect metaphor for women’s football itself, a game that for decades has always been on the cusp of something, some distant promise beyond the next horizon, a tomorrow that always seemed to come but never really. came.

Tomorrow arrived with the referee’s whistle. And while England was celebrating, the picture that greeted us at Wembley would have been unthinkable even a few years ago. Women comment on television. Women tap in the press box. Women referee, women coach on the touchline, women scream in the stands. Over the past few weeks, these views have normalized because they are, in fact, normal. The crowds will disperse. The wall of noise will dissolve. But this legacy will remain: the nation is slowly rebuilding itself to expect something different, to expect something better.

As night fell, the England players continued to party on the silvery ocean of ticker tape. It was a simple and unremarkable vision of what the sport could be, which also acted as a dull and wistful vision of what the sport could have been all these years if the administrators and overseers of the game valued women more than their ability to bear children and serve tea.

There is still a lot to be done. It’s not a perfect game because football is not a perfect sport. But watching these women right now is to feel part of something growing and organic, a sprout that has grown from the most unshakable soil to thrive and thrive. For those who followed the dream for a while, it was a real journey. For those of you who are not familiar with this: welcome.