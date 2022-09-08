The Tribunal ruled that the “cautionary moment” about gender identity did not violate the rights of a first grader

The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a claim by the parents of an Ottawa 1st grade student that unplanned gender identity lessons violated the girl’s human rights.

The human rights lawyer said parents’ concerns about the curriculum should not outweigh protecting and supporting LGBT children in the classroom, especially those whose personalities may differ from those of their classmates.

The decision, made in late August, absolved the Ottawa-Carlton District School Board (OCDSB) of any violations of the Human Rights Code.

This is the last one in a range of questions related to gender identity in the classroom which are now going through various tribunals and courts.

Judge Eva Nichols, who presided over the case, took the exceptional step of stating in her decision that not only did the impromptu gender identity lessons not violate any student’s human rights, the systemic changes that parents demand, including that “the school board be directed to avoiding the problem of gender variability” is tantamount to requiring the board to ignore Ontario’s human rights laws regarding gender identity and gender expression.

“We are extremely disappointed with the result,” said the girl’s mother, Pamela Buffone. “Our daughter keeps recalling that the lessons were very frustrating.”

The tribunal’s decision noted several times that neither Buffone nor her husband were able to explain how they came to the conclusion that their daughter was upset with the lessons.

Responding to additional questions from the CBC, Buffone said that when her daughter spoke about what happened, she was “clearly upset.”

“She didn’t cry,” Buffone said, “but she clearly struggled with what was being taught in class.”

This decision explains why simply including it in the curriculum is not a violation of anyone’s human rights. – Shakir Rahim, human rights lawyer

During the hearing, Buffone called discussions about gender identity in the school “cultural colonization” and a method of “reprogramming the child’s personality.”

In their statement, Buffones demanded financial compensation and a court order that teachers should tell parents when the gender identity class will take place.

They also wanted the OCDSB to ensure that “classroom learning does not devalue, negate or undermine female gender and/or gender identity in any way” and the school board changed its approach to teaching anything related to gender. including completely avoiding gender variability. .

The following year, Buffone transferred both of her children to another school board because she had “lost confidence in OCDSB”.

The OCDSB said in a statement that the decision “reaffirms the importance of creating a learning environment for students of all ages that is inclusive and represents all gender identities.”

“The school district remains committed to supporting students, families, and staff to handle the many difficult conversations that can come up in promoting and protecting student identity, human rights, and learning,” the school board added.

“Everyone is welcome at OCDSB.”

Providing child support

The human rights lawyer explained that discussing a particular topic in class is not enough for a tribunal to intervene and that the facts of the case do not amount to discrimination.

“I think this decision explains why just putting it in the curriculum is not a violation of anyone’s human rights,” said Shakir Rahim, who specializes in LGBTQ issues.

He stressed the importance of supporting people with a gender identity that may be different from most of their peers, such as transgender children.

“Of course, it’s not just about the kids and keeping them safe and secure in the classroom, but it’s also about the parents and their concerns,” he said.

Lisa Bildy, a lawyer who represented the Buffons, said in a statement that the decision was the result of “an irreconcilable clash of worldviews in our society right now.”

“Respecting the inherent human dignity of gender-diverse people through inclusion and acceptance is a very different goal than instilling in all children the belief that their gender is a fiction or that they should have a gender identity,” she added.

“Teachable moment” after bullying in class

The Buffons’ application was filed in March 2019, but the events in question took place in January 2018.

According to a 1st grade teacher, a previous teacher instructed students to leave a bottle of hand sanitizer on their desks when they went to the bathroom. There were two of these bottles, each with a sticker, one with a picture of a boy and the other of a girl, as is often depicted on the doors of public toilets.

The teacher noted that one student was teased by other students after he used the “wrong” bottle.

After removing the stickers, the teacher told the class that “a person may be one physically, but may be different in spirit,” according to the decision of the tribunal.

The teacher, who was not named to avoid identifying the student and the school, used classroom resources reserved for so-called “learning moments”.

Among them was a book my boy princess Sheryl Kilodavis on gender expression and a video called “He, She and Them” on gender pronouns. During a class discussion, one student said that people can see a doctor to change their body. The teacher confirmed that it is possible.

At some point, the teacher told the students that “there are no boys and girls.”

Buffone and her husband learned these lessons about two months later, when their daughter, then six years old, said over breakfast that there were no such things as boys and girls and that she didn’t want to be “mommy.” when she grows up and would rather have a dog.

Buffone asked to meet with the teacher to express her concerns. After this meeting, the teacher held an additional lesson to clarify her statements. She drew a gender spectrum on the chalkboard: a line with a boy at one end and a girl at the other, with several labels between them indicating other possible gender identities.

Some time after that, the parents said they watched their daughter play teacher while giving a similar lesson about the gender spectrum to her teddy bears.

The Buffons’ filing with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal alleged that the school board was involved in “discrimination in educational services based on sex and gender identity.”

Mother speaks openly about gender issues

Buffone operates a website and Twitter account that criticizes educational and legal issues of children’s gender identity, especially policies that recognize the rights of transgender and multi-gender people.

In a statement, she described the tribunal’s decision as “further evidence that a new political dogma is being imposed on all of us, including six-year-olds in our education system.”

“A girl can go to school knowing she is a girl and come home not knowing who she is,” she said, “because schools interfere with a child’s identity by completely ignoring biological reality as a relevant and important personal characteristic—now with fully supported owned [Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario].”

The Tribunal, for its part, wrote in its decision that “there was no allegation in the application that the School Board’s policy was contrary to [Human Rights Code].”