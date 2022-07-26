The trial of a former liberal MP accused of using his official position for personal gain has been extended until autumn

The trial of former Liberal MP Raj Grewal, who is accused of using his political post for personal gain, will last until at least this fall.

The former Brampton politician is facing two breach of trust charges related to a series of loans he took out to pay off gambling debts that he hid from the federal ethics commissioner while he worked in Ottawa.

Although the trial was originally set for the end of this month, Grewal’s fate is now in question for an extended hiatus, with further hearings tentatively scheduled for November.

The Crown tried to establish that Grewal was offering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau help with visas or special access in exchange for financial help from friends and businessmen on his trip.

A key witness told an Ontario court last week that he expected no special favors in exchange for a $200,000 loan he gave Grewal shortly before he attended a private meeting with Trudeau in India.

Yusuf Yenilmez, an Ontario businessman, testified under cross-examination that, as a well-connected Liberal Party member, he did not need Grewal’s help in accessing Liberal officials.

Yenilmez’s attendance at a reception in New Delhi during Trudeau’s official visit in February 2018 was the subject of legal action, as a former Liberal staffer previously testified that his name was on the list of five guests invited by Grewal to the meeting.

But Yenilmez said the event had nothing to do with the loan, and he’s met Trudeau five or six times already. It wasn’t clear to him, he said, that he was accessing something “exclusive” or meant for “VIP” by queuing up to take pictures with Trudeau at the party.

And he noted that the photos from the event in India were not even the best he took with this prime minister – he already had other pictures from “more private” places.

gambling addiction

Since Grewal’s trial began early last month, the court has heard testimonies from various witnesses who said he asked for loans from them when he was a member of the federal parliament.

Yenilmez and several other Brampton witnesses testified to the court that they provided large amounts because they trusted Grewal and considered him a friend, and stated that they had provided similar amounts to other trusted friends in the past.

Another Ontario businessman, Andy Dugga, testified that it is not unusual in his community for people to help each other in this way.

Both witnesses said they were unaware that Grewal, a lawyer who was elected to represent Brampton East in 2015, needed the money because of a gambling problem.

Grewal resigned from the Liberal Party caucus after his addiction came to light in late 2018 and he did not run again in the 2019 elections.

At the time of his retirement, he said that he was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction, that he only took out loans from friends and family, and that he paid off all of his debts.

In 2020, Grewal was charged with four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud of more than $5,000 by the RCMP, but only two counts of breach of trust remained.

The next hearing is scheduled for the week of November 14th.