The Trans Twitch star is arrested at gunpoint in fear for her life after someone sent police to her home in London, Ontario.

A London, Ontario-based trans activist who is popular on the online platform Twitch says she fears for her life after police arrested her at gunpoint and took seriously the threat posed by someone trying to put her life in danger.

Clara Sorrenti, 28, says she was the victim of spanking, a practice where someone calls the police with threats, resulting in armed officers being sent to another person’s home or work.

“The work I do is important and people thank me for doing it every day,” Sorrenti told CBC News. “I think I’m still in shock, to be honest. When I saw the police gun pointed at me, I really thought I was going to die. I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

Sorrenti uses Keffals on Twitch, where people can stream themselves while playing video games. She has over 42,000 followers and now talks about American anti-transgender legislation and transgender rights. Sorrenti switched when she was a teenager.

Sorrenti was the candidate of the Communist Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election.

“Almost every day I get messages from transgender people, especially young transgender people, saying that I gave them the courage to be who they are,” she said. “But people hate me and want to shut me up.”

These online harassments occasionally spill over into the real world, Sorrenti said, including in an incident earlier this month.

According to her, on August 5, she was in her apartment and woke up to the fact that several London policemen were knocking on her door. They produced a search warrant for a handgun, ammunition, firearms cartridges and cleaning supplies, a gun case, a mobile phone and a computer.

Threats to City Councilors

“The officer who made the arrest dragged me out into the corridor, pressed me against the wall, handcuffed me, told me what the charges were. They took me away and ransacked my apartment for eight hours,” Sorrenti said.

Police also used her birth name, which she no longer uses, Sorrenti said. Her former name also appears in police documents, although this is no longer her official name.

London police said they were contacted by City Hall officials on August 5 about threats of violence.

“Officers launched an investigation and, with the evidence they obtained, obtained judicial authorization to search a home” in the city, an officer told CBC News.

“Ms Sorrenti was arrested during an investigation and later released without charge pending analysis of the seized electronic devices. This investigation is ongoing, and at the moment we cannot give an exact date when it will be completed.”

Police told Sorrenti that someone had used her name and address to threaten London City Council members and confess to the murder, leading to a police raid, she said. According to Sorrenti, the person who wrote the threats also used the name given to her at birth.

“No one in my life addresses me by that name. It’s been ten years since someone did that. The only reason people can use it is to mock me, to try to take away my power and dignity.”

In March, she said, her brother spoke to London police to warn them that Sorrenti could be spanked. Despite being influential in the trans community, she has also faced a flurry of attacks on social media, which have been described in Washington Post article on it in June.

In a YouTube post, Sorrenti said that while visiting Toronto on July 31, someone impersonating her threatened local politicians. She said that the Toronto police spoke to her and explained the incident as an attempt to swat. Toronto Police told CBC News they have an open case and the incident is still under investigation.

Sorrenti wants police to be better trained on how to deal with transgender people. She also hosted an online fundraiser that raised nearly $32,000 in five hours. The money is needed for the move because someone with bad intentions has her address, Sorrenti said.