“After the tragedy, New Yorkers are more united than ever in their vision, as well as their appreciation of what it means to live free — and if we stand together, we can achieve anything.”

-Governor George E. Patkey

On Sunday, the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, I was invited to attend a memorial service for New York’s 53rd Governor, George Pataki.

I was honored to be one of five people selected to receive their annual Freedom Award for my advocacy over the years on behalf of families whose loved ones died of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

My husband Sean Newman, a battalion chief for the New York City Fire Department, accompanied me on what was already a sad and sad day for him.

On 9/11, he lost all 12 men in his firehouse who were working that day as they ran into the World Trade Center before falling to the ground. And now, two years later he is still grieving the loss of his parents who both died of the coronavirus in their separate aged care facilities during the height of the pandemic.

But our gathering with Governor Pataki in midtown Manhattan was inspiring and his foundation is committed to doing great work for New Yorkers. There were people around us who also lost their loved ones, but our loss is turning into something good: bringing awareness to the meaning of freedom in our country.

As I accepted the award on Sunday afternoon, I realized that there is a link between what I am fighting for after the defeat of my father-in-law and the attacks on our country on September 11, 2001. This is incredible freedom. We are here in the United States.

That freedom was assaulted 21 years ago when planes crashed into buildings in Lower Manhattan – killing thousands of Americans, including 343 members of the FDNY.

It was an attack on the American way of life that so many people died, including men and women who went to work that day and never came home.

Part of our belief system as Americans is how much we value our freedom. Unfortunately, it needs to be constantly defended.

Today, I am grateful to live in a country where these freedoms allow us to see injustice, even in government. After the tragic death of my in-laws, these rights gave me a voice to fight against COVID-19 policies in nursing homes. The deaths expose not only poor governance but gross corruption in New York State.

Freedom is hard.

Freedom is messy.

But anything less is oppression.

As Americans we have a precious right that we can never give up. Everyone has the right to have a voice that deserves to be heard.

And I am grateful to use my voice on behalf of others who no longer have it.

Thank you Gov. Patki and your foundation for celebrating democracy and freedom on a day when we all needed to hear something positive.

And thank you for the incredible honor of receiving such an important award and recognition.

I will never forget your kindness and thank you for remembering the lives we lost on 9/11 and the more than 15,000 loving souls we lost in New York’s nursing homes.

