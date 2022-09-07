New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A super PAC supporting House Republican incumbents and candidates is pushing ahead with 22 new TV ads in 21 key congressional districts that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber majority in November’s midterm elections.

The launch of spots from the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), first shared with Fox News on Wednesday, comes two days after Labor Day, the traditional starting gun for campaigns heading into the general election.

House GOP leader Rep. The group’s commercials, aligned with Kevin McCarthy and Republican leadership in the chamber, cover many of the top issues on voters’ minds this year, including record inflation, crime and border security. CLF’s announcements target huge spending bills that have passed the Democratic-controlled Congress in the past two years and were signed into law by President Biden, arguing that House Democrats are “out of touch with families at home.”

Among the politicians targeted is two-term Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington state’s 8th Congressional District — which is rated a toss up by Fox News power rankings and other major nonpartisan political pollsters.

“Kim Schrier has never met a spending bill she didn’t like,” the commentator said in a statement. “After all, she voted with President Biden 100% of the time on his reckless spending.”

Along with Schrier, Connecticut’s Democratic Reps. Spots also targeted Jahana Hayes (CT-05), California’s Katie Porter (CA-47), Texas’ Henry Cuellar (TX-28), and Tom Malinowski (NJ-07). New Jersey, Angie Craig (MN-02) of Minnesota, Elaine Luria of Virginia (VA-02) and Rep.-elect Pat Ryan of New York (NY-18).

The ads also targeted Pennsylvania’s Chris Deluzio (PA-17), Oregon’s Jamie McLeod-Skinner (OR-05), Adam Gray (CA-13), Rudy Salas (CA-22) and Christy Smith (CA-22). have done -22).27, California’s Jay Chen (CA-45), Michigan’s Hilary Scholten (MI-03) and Carl Marlinga (MI-10), Nebraska’s Tony Vargas (NE-02), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02 ) Emilia Sykes (OH-13) of New Mexico, Ohio, Michelle Vallejo (TX-15) of Texas and Brad Pfaff (WI-03) of Wisconsin.

Another announcement is coming in support of GOP nominee Tyler Kistner, who is challenging incumbent Craig in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

CLF said the new ads are part of the group’s current $162 million in TV bookings announced earlier this year.

“Americans are seeing firsthand the consequences of Democrat rule: rising crime, hyperinflation and bailouts for the elite behind working families,” CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Americans cannot afford the Democrats’ failed policies.”

House Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber in the November elections to win back the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.

House Majority PAC, which is aligned with CLF’s Democratic opponent, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced earlier this year that it would also spend nine figures running ads this election cycle.