The top manager of Bed Bath & Beyond died after falling from a building in New York.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or is in a crisis, call or email 9 8 8 to get to the lifeline for suicides and crises..

A top executive at Bed Bath & Beyond passed away last week, just two days after the home retail giant announced a new round of store closures and layoffs as it tries to recover from a sales slump.

The company confirmed on Sunday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, passed away on Friday.

Harriet Edelman, Independent Chair of the Board of Directors of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement that Arnal will be remembered for his leadership skills and talent.

“I am proud to have been his colleague and all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and all who had the pleasure of knowing him will be deeply missed,” said Edelman. “We are focused on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time.”

The New York City Police Department said officers found 52-year-old Arnal unconscious and unconscious in the Leonard Street and West Broadway area of ​​Manhattan on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arnal “suffered injuries consistent with a fall from a height,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The department said the investigation was ongoing and that a New York City medical examiner would determine the cause of Arnal’s death.

Wednesday, bed bath and more announced the plan to revive the company after a period of declining sales and a change in management. The New Jersey retailer said it would cut its workforce by 20% and close about 150 stores.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 after previously working for Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

Bed Bath & Beyond said he “has been instrumental in leading the organization during the coronavirus pandemic, transforming the company’s financial backbone and building a strong and talented team.”