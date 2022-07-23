The Times theater critic reviews Stratford’s New Theater

But the ones you can get anywhere. What makes Patterson the best new theater I’ve seen in years is the clear priority of the theater itself, which sits like a treasured family heirloom in an individual case. Silence and darkness are part of it, creating a chic space that is paradoxically full of emptiness, putting pressure on you as you sit in one of its 600 rust-coloured seats. Watching the performance there, you always watch other spectators who sit opposite and look at you. Since the seats are relatively compressed, you can feel them too.

At an event at Lazaridis Hall on Saturday — part of what Stratford calls the New York Times week of the festival — I spoke with Mr. Cimolino and Siamak Hariri of Hariri Pontarini Architects, the Toronto-based firm that designed the building. We, of course, went into details such as where the corrugated glass was obtained and how the sound was set up so that microphones were not needed.

However, we kept returning to something more abstract: the seemingly opposite feelings of intimacy and community that theater as a human effort, and this theater in particular, was meant to encourage. It is an approach that recognizes the art form as a palimpsest: a text that has been revised and rewritten over millennia. (In that sense, the choice to start with Richard III was not accidental; the play, starring Alec Guinness, opened the first Stratford Festival in 1953.) If we go to the theater partly to converse with the ghosts of our human past, we also go to feel a deeper connection with the people living and breathing right now, in the seats to our right and left.

Trans Canada

This week’s Trans-Canada section was compiled by Vyosa Isai, news assistant at The New York Times in Canada.