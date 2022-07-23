The Times theater critic reviews Stratford’s New Theater

Jesse Green, chief theater critic for The New York Times, has just returned from the Stratford Festival in Ontario, where the 2022 season kicked off with a new theater opening.
The plays themselves aside, the most dramatic appearances at the new Tom Patterson Theater may actually be an absence. The usual buzz of revolving lights and the endless whistle of moving air that pervades most theaters is unnoticeable here. Similarly, the blackouts are all black—just the right inky dark to set the mood for Richard III, the play that opened the glamorous new building at the Stratford Festival in June.
I got a theater tour that cost 72 million Canadian dollars during a six day, five performance visit last week. Greg Dougherty, technical director of the Patterson, led me from the depths of the traps below the stage—used for drowning, burial, and the like—to the catwalks high above. Various noise reduction measures, most notably ventilation rigs that look like space pods and take up a room the size of a playing field, reduce ambient sound by up to 10 decibels, Dougherty said, similar to a recording studio.
It’s a lot of silence. I realized its real value that evening in Richard III, in which Colm Feore, as the title character, uttered the play’s famous opening line – “The winter of our discontent has come / This son of York has made a glorious summer” – in that he later told me was a whisper. There is no need to project here, let alone replay; I heard him as clearly as if he was sitting next to me.
Near me is not the place where I usually would like to find an evil king – except for dramatic purposes. But this proximity is part of the legacy of the new Patterson, built on the site of the old one, a building that used to be a curling rink, dance hall and badminton club, with all the charm of a Quonset hut. . Despite this, his long scene was much loved, at least by the actors, which made them unusually close to the audience. However, to create that intimacy, the 480 seats (575 when configured per round) were arranged so steeply that finding my seat when I first saw a show there in 2017 was like an alpine event.
By 2019, the former Patterson was gone. That summer, Anthony Cimolino, artistic director of the festival, gave me a very different tour of the campus under construction. While this was the only time I wore a hard hat to work, it wasn’t the only time I could use it.
The building, then the skeleton, was already a mammoth. The auditorium, a kind of enclosed fortress, was beginning to take shape, but the surrounding public foyers and event spaces, mimicking the eddies and meanders of the River Avon just across Lakeside Drive, were still hard to make out among the beams. I was concerned that, like many new performance venues built over the past half century, the new Patterson would be luxurious to say the least, yielding more to art sponsors than art.
I planned to find out in 2020, but by then, the coronavirus pandemic had closed almost every theater in North America, including Stratford. When I finally returned last week, I was wearing a mask instead of a hard hat. (Masks are highly recommended, but not required.) I saw both performances then on at Patterson—Richard III and All’s Well That Ends Well—and participated in five discussions and interviews at Lazaridis Hall, one of premises for events. I marveled at the sensual materiality of the undulating copper and glass façade, the riverine smoothness of the white oak floor, the roughness of the pale brick that encircled the auditorium. I noted the buzzing electronic screens, as well as the glittering and seemingly endless bathrooms.
But the ones you can get anywhere. What makes Patterson the best new theater I’ve seen in years is the clear priority of the theater itself, which sits like a treasured family heirloom in an individual case. Silence and darkness are part of it, creating a chic space that is paradoxically full of emptiness, putting pressure on you as you sit in one of its 600 rust-coloured seats. Watching the performance there, you always watch other spectators who sit opposite and look at you. Since the seats are relatively compressed, you can feel them too.
At an event at Lazaridis Hall on Saturday — part of what Stratford calls the New York Times week of the festival — I spoke with Mr. Cimolino and Siamak Hariri of Hariri Pontarini Architects, the Toronto-based firm that designed the building. We, of course, went into details such as where the corrugated glass was obtained and how the sound was set up so that microphones were not needed.
However, we kept returning to something more abstract: the seemingly opposite feelings of intimacy and community that theater as a human effort, and this theater in particular, was meant to encourage. It is an approach that recognizes the art form as a palimpsest: a text that has been revised and rewritten over millennia. (In that sense, the choice to start with Richard III was not accidental; the play, starring Alec Guinness, opened the first Stratford Festival in 1953.) If we go to the theater partly to converse with the ghosts of our human past, we also go to feel a deeper connection with the people living and breathing right now, in the seats to our right and left.
Trans Canada
This week’s Trans-Canada section was compiled by Vyosa Isai, news assistant at The New York Times in Canada.
Jesse Green is chief theater critic for The New York Times. His latest book, Shy, with and about composer Mary Rogers, will be published this fall. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKGreen.
How are we doing?
We can’t wait to hear what you think of this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Like this letter?
Forward it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.