The Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport on a fugitive warrant

MIAMI (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant issued in Texas, authorities said.

He was arrested Thursday night by the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections. Jail records do not show bond information or specifics of the charge or charges he faces in Texas.

In a statement, Timberwolves team officials said they are “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with the Timberwolves this summer. He averaged 10.5 points per game in his first six NBA seasons, spent with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Cleveland and now Minnesota.

