Al Avila was fired after eight seasons as general manager of the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers are set for improvement after the 2021 season, as they finish third in the AL Central at 77-85 with some promise.

They looked to shortstop Javier Baez and pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez, Andrew Chaffin and Michael Pineda to have a successful offseason.

However, the Tigers currently have the third-worst winning percentage in baseball.

“I want to re-establish our momentum and make strides in building a winning team, and I want to find a talented executive to help us do that,” said CEO and Chairman Christopher Ilitch. said in a statement. “They enter an organization with many foundational elements and an exciting path forward. Tigers fans deserve winning teams, and I am extremely focused and committed to delivering that to the people of Detroit and Michigan.”

Avila joined the organization in 2002 as an assistant GM to Dave Dombrowski, who was the team’s general manager until 2015. When the Tigers didn’t bring him back, they promoted Avila to the position.

“For nearly 22 years, I have given my heart and soul to this franchise…I wish the results this season could have been better, but I know there is much to look forward to in the years to come,” Avila said in his statement. own

The Tigers did not participate in the postseason after Avila’s tenure with the team after playing October baseball every year from 2011 to 2014.