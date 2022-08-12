The Texas Tech, former women’s basketball coach settled the lawsuit after a USA TODAY investigation

Texas Tech and Marilyn Stollings, who was fired as head women’s basketball coach in August 2020 following a USA TODAY Sports investigation into the program, have settled a lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation against Stollings’ school and athletics director Kirby Hocutt.

Texas Tech fired Stollings the day after an investigation by USA Today Sports and The Intercollegiate, a college sports investigative media outlet, was published. The players alleged a culture of abuse under Stollings and described a toxic culture that created “fear, anxiety and despair”.

Stollings argued in her lawsuit that two internal reviews conducted by the school before the investigation was published cleared her of the allegations.

Stollings sued Texas Tech in October 2020, and the case is scheduled to go to trial in February 2023. The two sides filed a joint motion to settle on Wednesday, and a judge dismissed the case on Thursday.

Terms of the settlement were not immediately available. According to Robert Giovanetti, Texas Tech’s senior associate athletics director of external operations & strategic communications, the school had no comment on the settlement.

Stollings was under contract until March 2024 at the time of her dismissal. According to copies of the contract obtained by USA TODAY Sports and Intercollegiate, the school is due $720,000 in base annual compensation for the 2019-20 season and $740,000 for 2020-21. Termination without cause entitles Stollings to 75% of her remaining base annual compensation, a total exceeding $2 million.

In August 2021, the United States District Court for North Texas dismissed three parts of Stollings’ lawsuit — including claims for breach of contract, fraud, and fraud in inducement.

The claims were not dismissed on the merits, but the court held that Texas Tech, as a public university, enjoys the benefit of sovereignty.

Attorney Peter Ginsburg, who represented Stollings in the case, said her interest in coaching led to her decision to settle rather than wait for the case to go to trial again.

“Given the nature of university athletics, all colleges are hesitant to engage Marilyn while her lawsuit against Texas Tech continues,” Ginsburg told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “Now that the litigation is over, the landscape is expected to change significantly.”

“Today, equality wins!” Stollings wrote on his Twitter account Wednesday. “Settled! Brought this case to clear my name, set the record straight and support the principles of equality & fair treatment. Thrill! Worth the fight! SA (Student Athletes), Thanks to so many people including parents & TTU (Texas Tech University) fans. Can’t wait to get back to my life’s work!”

Nikita Lori Dawkins, who served as an associate coach at Texas Tech under Stollings, was fired from the school a day after Stollings was fired, writing, “Congratulations Marlene! God is a just God! No weapons will be formed against you fight the good fight of faith.”

In response to Stollings’ tweet, Dan Staley, head coach of the reigning NCAA champion women’s basketball team at South Carolina and Naismith Coach of the Year, tweeted, “Congrats Marlene! Way to battle, fight and rise!!”

The court agreed that Stollings’ amended complaint could include a Title VII discrimination claim and a Title IX retaliation claim.

According to Stollings’ complaint:

►Texas Tech and Hocutt “created an environment in which male and heterosexual coaches were treated better than female and gay and lesbian coaches, and men’s athletic programs were treated better than women’s athletic programs.”

►“Texas Tech and Mr. Hocutt, in particular, fostered an environment that discriminated against women and gays and lesbians, and fined female and gay and lesbian coaches who refused to accept it.

►Hocutt mentioned how he found watching women’s basketball “painful” and only attended Lady Raiders games.

►Hocutt has stated on several occasions that women’s and women’s athletics programs are problematic because they “have drama,” while men’s and men’s athletics programs do not.

►These attitudes, particularly those of Texas Tech and Hocutt, believed that women were more emotional and distrustful than men. “Furthermore, Texas Tech administrators, and Hocutt in particular, were either dismissive or patronizing toward Coach Stollings.”

►Stollings and the Lady Raiders are deprived of adequate resources and benefits to operate a women’s basketball team in a manner similar to men’s sports teams, including Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team.

►In 2019, expenses for the men’s basketball team exceeded $3.7 million in 2019, based on annual reports filed by the school under the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act.

According to the complaint, Stollings said he was retaliated against on March 25, 2020, when he was informed of sexual harassment allegations involving a member of the coaching staff, strength and conditioning coach Ralph Petrella. Stollings, as required, reported the matter to the athletics department, which opened a Title IX investigation, the complaint states.

She threatened to report the matter and further investigation to embarrass the athletics department and Hocutt, the complaint said.

According to a statement Hocutt provided to USA TODAY Sports in 2020, Petrella resigned after the season ended and before a university review could take place.

In August 2020, the complaint stated that negative publicity generated by a USA TODAY Sports investigation led Hocutt to defend himself by firing Stollings.

Contributed by: Steve Berkowitz, Jory Epstein