Texas’ loss to Alabama affected more than Saturday’s win-loss column.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Evers was knocked out of the game against the Crimson Tide after being hit by Dallas Turner. Evers left the game with what was initially described as a sprained clavicle and is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury.

“You lose your starting quarterback, it’s never fun,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “Then your backup comes into the game and he’s injured halfway through.”

According to multiple reports, Ewers SC suffered a sprain and will miss 2-3 weeks while he recovers.

Evers was one of the top-rated quarterbacks coming out of high school and initially attended Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He beat out Hudson Card for the starting quarterback role.

Alabama mocks Texas with ‘horns down’ celebration after close win

In two games, Evers is 25-36 with 359 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception.

Card came into the game for Ewers, but according to 247Sports, the game ended with an ankle injury.

Sarkisian is expected to address the team’s quarterback concerns on Monday. The team has five other quarterbacks on the roster – Malik Murphy, Charles Wright, Ben Ballard, Cole Lourd and Joe Tatum.

Texas is currently ranked 21st in the latest AP poll and has a big game against UTSA on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.