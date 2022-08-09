The Texas lawsuit challenged preventive care such as birth control, anti-HIV medication

Toggle caption Ngampol Thongsai/Getty Images/EyeEm

The Affordable Care Act has survived many challenges in court, however In case Kelly v. Becerra — now before a federal judge in Texas — threatens to undermine one of the law’s most popular provisions, which requires most health plans to provide coverage for preventive care with no copays.

If the judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs, free birth control, cancer screenings, vaccines, PrEP (HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), alcohol abuse counseling, dietary counseling for people at high risk of chronic disease, and more More preventive services would be at risk, according to the nation’s leading doctors’ group, who have Alarm sounded.

“This lawsuit could result in millions of Americans, perhaps more than 150 million, losing guaranteed access to preventive services,” Dr. Jack ResneckThe president of the American Medical Association told NPR. “There’s really a lot at stake,” he said.

A group of doctors directs Research Expanded access to preventive care and coverage initiated by the ACA has led to increases in colon cancer screening, vaccination, contraceptive use, and chronic disease screening. There is also data to show that there is expanded coverage Reduce racial and ethnic disparities In preventive care.

Resneck warns that this progress threatens to be reversed if the preventive care order is brought back to court. Some plans may decide to limit or deny coverage for certain services. Others will tack on copays.

“Bringing back copays and deductibles for these services will actually prevent many patients from getting them,” Resnick says. He says that for people on a tight budget, a copay for a mammogram or colonoscopy can be disincentive to skip a screening.

Americans are Saved billions of dollars in contraceptive costs Since the ACA’s preventive services and birth control coverage went into effect. and since the overturning of Roe v. crazy, the Biden administration has taken steps to clarify the benefits. “Under the ACA, most private health plans are required to provide contraception and family planning counseling at no additional cost,” according to HHS Publication. (This includes a small percentage of American workers Grandfather Insurance Plan (Not required to comply with the ACA’s preventive care coverage rules.)

Plaintiffs in the Texas case argue that preventive care violates the mandate Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Some object to paying for health insurance plans that cover birth control, PrEP medications, or other preventive care services that violate their religious beliefs. Plaintiffs also object on economic grounds, arguing that the mandate to cover preventive services increases the cost of insurance coverage.

Plaintiff John Kelly, an orthodontist living in Tarrant County, Texas, “did not wish to purchase health insurance that included birth control coverage because his wife was past her childbearing years.” complaint. “He does not want or need health insurance that covers Truvada or PrEP drugs because neither he nor anyone in his family has engaged in conduct that transmits HIV,” the complaint continues. “Mr. Kelly is also a Christian,” and is unwilling to purchase health insurance plans that subsidize certain types of birth control or PrEP drugs “that promote homosexual behavior and intravenous drug use.”

Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Jonathan Mitchellwhich is known as the key The Strategist Behind the Texas Abortion Law Passed in 2021 Ban on abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy. America First Legal FoundationStarted by former Trump administration official Stephen Miller, it is also advising.

“Respondents are probably more motivated by contraceptive requirements and coverage of services like PrEP,” says Katie Keith, director of health policy and law initiatives at the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown University. But she says the lawsuit is broad in its reach: “It’s very clearly a threat to the entire preventive services requirement under the Affordable Care Act.”

One of the plaintiff’s legal arguments hinges on this Non-Delegation DoctrineThis principle states that Congress cannot delegate its legislative power to other entities Andrew Twinatsiko of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown University.

When the ACA was written, Congress authorized several groups to use their expertise to identify evidence-based preventive services. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Helped identify the right vaccine, Preventive Services Task Force reviewed the evidence to recommend which procedures and services could be included and Health Resources and Services Administration Prescribed services and screening for maternal and child health coverage.

“Plaintiffs argue that this structure gives too much decision-making power to groups without providing adequate guidance – or what they call ‘facilitative doctrine’ – without exercising their discretion,” Twinamatsiko explains.

Some legal scholars say the argument that Congress hasn’t given enough specific guidance on what counts as preventative care could hold up in court.

“I’ve argued for years that the phrase preventive care is too liberating,” says Josh Blackman, a professor of constitutional law at South Texas College and a scholar at the Cato Institute. “Congress: If you want to cover something like birth control, you need to be more precise,” says Blackman.

The case was argued before the judge at the end of July Reid O’Connor US District Court, Northern District of Texas – The same judge who ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional in 2018. A decision in this regard is expected within the next week.

“I expect a good decision that negates all the need for preventive care,” says Keith. Legal experts expect the case to be appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and ultimately to the US Supreme Court.

Although the Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act in previous cases, there is now a new make-up of justices. Scholars point out recently EPA Vs. United States West Virginia decision, in which the justices challenged the EPA’s authority to act without specific direction from Congress. Georgetown’s Twinamatsiko points to another case, Little Sisters of the Poor Vs. PennsylvaniaIt also focuses on the Affordable Care Act’s preventive services provision that requires employers to include free birth control in their health plans. Health Resources and Services Administration Guidelines In that position, “Justice Clarence Thomas specifically stated that the ACA’s preventive services requirement gives HRSA virtually unlimited power to determine what counts as preventive care,” tipping his hand on what his opinion would be. Kelly v. Becerra comes before the Supreme Court.

Filed by state attorneys general in 20 states Friend of the Court Brief Protecting access to free, preventive care. And public health experts have also weighed in. “It’s really hard to take away something that people already have,” says A. Mark Fendrick, a physician who directs the University of Michigan Center for Value-Based Insurance Design. “If the restraining order is overturned, I believe many people will not get the preventive care they need.”