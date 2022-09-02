New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Uvalde High School Coyotes are getting a new look this season thanks to their hometown NFL team.

The Houston Texans presented Uvalde High School with new uniforms and equipment Friday morning.

Head coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill surprised the team with gifts at a pregame dinner before the Coyotes’ home opener Thursday night.

It was their first home game since a gunman killed 21 people — 19 of them students — on May 24 at Robb Elementary School, about 2 ½ miles from the high school.

Roland Ramirez, the Texans’ athletic trainer, is a Uvalde native and asked the Texans to visit the Coyotes.

“It’s been really hard. Some really close friends have lost their loved ones… so that’s really cool for me,” Ramirez told Yahoo! said by Sports.

“Whenever you have an opportunity to help, to be an inspiration or to be someone who can get into the minds of these young people — whether you can talk to the ball or talk to life — you want to do it. Be there,” Kirksey told ABC News. “I think we have a job to do, not just play football but be role models and help.”

Senior linebacker Justin Rendon, whose brother was at the school at the time of the shooting, was given the number 21 in recognition of the number of lives lost. The team unanimously decided to give the number to a senior who “has the humble and hard-working spirit of the team and community” rather than retiring.

The Texans will also wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets in their season opener on Sept. 11. Uvalde will face Wynn High School on Friday.

Uvalde won its first game last week 21-13.