The term “silent quitting” is everywhere these days. We want to hear your thoughts

What does silent smoking cessation mean to you?

Since it tik tak about the phrase was published in July, the term went viral, and the #quietquitting hashtag gained millions of views on the platform.

Closing the laptop at 17:00. Completion of assigned tasks. Spend more time with your family. These are just some of the common examples used to defineis the latest trend in the workplace. Some experts say it’s a misnomer and should really be defined as making time for self-care.

NPR and Mind it want to hear from workers about what they think about this term. If you’d like to share your story, please fill out the form below and a producer or reporter will contact you.

Your submission will be governed by our general Operating conditions as well as Privacy Policy. As stated in the Privacy Policy, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the statutory exceptions for journalism or freedom of expression may take precedence over the privacy rights you might otherwise have. .