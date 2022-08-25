type here...
TOP STORIES The term “silent quitting” is everywhere these days. ...
TOP STORIES

The term “silent quitting” is everywhere these days. We want to hear your thoughts

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

L.A. Johnson/NPR

we are listening

L.A. Johnson/NPR

What does silent smoking cessation mean to you?

Since it tik tak about the phrase was published in July, the term went viral, and the #quietquitting hashtag gained millions of views on the platform.

Closing the laptop at 17:00. Completion of assigned tasks. Spend more time with your family. These are just some of the common examples used to defineis the latest trend in the workplace. Some experts say it’s a misnomer and should really be defined as making time for self-care.

NPR and Mind it want to hear from workers about what they think about this term. If you’d like to share your story, please fill out the form below and a producer or reporter will contact you.

Your submission will be governed by our general Operating conditions as well as Privacy Policy. As stated in the Privacy Policy, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the statutory exceptions for journalism or freedom of expression may take precedence over the privacy rights you might otherwise have. .

Previous articleJackie DeAngelis on ‘Faulkner Focus’: Biden’s ‘Band-Aid’ Approach Won’t Work, College Tuition Will Rise
Next articleCanada transfers military air transports from Kuwait to the UK to support Ukraine

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ireland’s housing crisis has led to hundreds queuing around the block to view apartments

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 25 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Newsom pledges $100,000 to Crist campaign to ‘make DeSantis a one-term governor’

closer Video Is Gavin Newsom's latest decision a foreshadowing of the 2024...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana ‘will always haunt him’, says author: ‘One thing comes to mind’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Dolphins stomach bug outbreak behind cancellation of joint practice with Eagles

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

As fentanyl claims another young American’s life, a Kentucky father shares his story

closer Video Special Report's Mike Tobin examines the human cost of fentanyl...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Horatio Sanz accuser tries to add more ‘SNL’ alums to lawsuit

(CNN)More than a year after a Pennsylvania woman filed a lawsuit against comedian Horatio...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News