Professional British tennis player Andy Murray is getting some help with his donations as he fights the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The three-time Grand Slam champion first competed in 2006 when Murray contributed to the Ukrainian kids for the upcoming ATP 250 event in Washington DC, City Open tournament director Mark Ein.

In March 2022, Murray said he would give 100 percent of his prize money to help Ukrainian children affected by the Russian invasion through the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. The tournament director said the 35-year-old’s efforts are an inspiration to everyone in the sports world.

“I think all of us involved in sport and sport more broadly were really inspired when Andy Murray said at the start of the year that he would donate all of his prize money to UNICEF for the benefit of Ukrainian children,” Ain said. The world of tennis.

“It really inspired me and made me think — I think Miami was the first place I saw you — if Andy came here, I thought we should match his contribution and what he’s done here. So we’re doing that,” he added. “”Whatever Andy does here and donates to UNICEF, we’re just announcing that we’re going to match it”.

Murray is competing in the tournament for the fourth time after losing to Alex De Minor in 2018. In 2015, he lost to Teymuraz Gabshvili in the first round after not playing at the City Open for nearly a decade.

Murray has so far donated more than $300,000 since competing in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The tennis star could win up to $342,000 if he wins the tournament in the coming days.

In his upcoming match, Murray will play Makal Yemer in the first round.