The Tennessee Titans are releasing Brett Kern, the team’s longest running back

Rookie Ryan Stonehouse Tennessee wins the Titans’ punting job.

The Titans Longtime punter Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and the team’s longest-tenured player, is being released, a source with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Tennessean.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because final roster cuts have not yet been announced. NFL clubs must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

NFL Preseason Winners, Losers:Tom Brady, Jameis Winston look active in preseason debut

ESPN first reported the Titans cut Kern.

Kern, 36, has been Tennessee’s punter since 2009 when he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos. He became one of the league’s best punters in Nashville, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

But the 23-year-old Stonehouse, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, has emerged as a tough challenger. He shined in training camp and in the preseason, flashing a strong leg. Stonehouse punted 13 times with six of 20 landings in three preseason games.

According to SpoTrac, the Titans will save $2.2 million against the salary cap and receive a $550,000 dead cap charge to release Kern.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com And follow him on Twitter @benyarther.