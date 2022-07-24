type here...
The teaser trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is out and…wow

(CNN)Marvel has released a new look at the next chapter of “Black Panther,” and it’s powerful.

The two-minute teaser, released during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, is a sneak peek at what awaits the sequel without star Chadwick Boseman. who died in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer.
A brief look makes one thing clear: Boseman may be gone, but T’Challa is not forgotten.
    “I’m the queen of the most powerful nation in the world and my whole family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda says at one point. “Haven’t I given everything?”
      But amid the sadness that pervades the preview, there is hope, the birth of new life (literally) and a glimpse of the future, lurking in the clutches of a new friendly hero.
      The film hits theaters on November 11.
      More details on the lineup for the so-called were announced on Saturday Fifth stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has set a new installment of the Captain America franchise titled “Captain America: New World Order” to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, and a movie titled “Thunderbolts” to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

        Marvel Studios unveiled a new look for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at San Diego Comic-Con.

        A new “Fantastic Four,” arriving on Nov. 8, 2024, will begin Phase 6, which will include two “Avengers” movies — “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (expected to drop on May 2, 2025) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (November 7, 2025).
        In television, Marvel unveiled a new series titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, reprising their roles from the Netflix series that aired for three seasons. It airs in the spring of 2024.
        Also announced “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” an original streaming Winter 2023; “Ironheart,” set for fall 2023 and “Echo,” set for summer 2023.
          All TV projects are included in Phase 5.
          Got them all? Pop quiz on Monday.



