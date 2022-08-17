The tax deduction limit for education workers will increase for the first time in 20 years

Enlarge this image toggle signature Timothy D. Isley/AP

Timothy D. Isley/AP

The Internal Revenue Service is increasing the contribution limit on the amount of money teachers spend on school supplies for the first time in 20 years, the agency said. announced.

Now in 2022, teachers will be able to deduct up to $300 from out of pocket expenses for classroom activities, up from the $250 that has been set since the incentive was first introduced in 2002.

“The limit will increase by $50 in subsequent years, subject to inflation adjustments,” the IRS said in a statement.

National Bonus checks! One year free! How states are trying to fix a broken child care system

Eligible teachers include K-12 teachers, principals, teacher assistants, or counselors who spend more than 900 hours in the school during the school year. Public and private school teachers can benefit.

Eligible educators who are married to another eligible educator and file a joint tax return may deduct up to $600 in qualifying expenses, up to a maximum of $300 for each spouse. Educators who make standard contributions are also eligible.

The limit is still $250 for those filing taxes for 2021.