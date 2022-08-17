type here...
The tax deduction limit for education workers will increase for the first time in 20 years

Angela Pike watches her fourth grade students at Lakewood Elementary School in Cecilia, Kentucky as they use their laptops to participate in an emotional check at the start of the school day on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Timothy D. Isley/AP


Angela Pike watches her fourth grade students at Lakewood Elementary School in Cecilia, Kentucky as they use their laptops to participate in an emotional check at the start of the school day on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Timothy D. Isley/AP

The Internal Revenue Service is increasing the contribution limit on the amount of money teachers spend on school supplies for the first time in 20 years, the agency said. announced.

Now in 2022, teachers will be able to deduct up to $300 from out of pocket expenses for classroom activities, up from the $250 that has been set since the incentive was first introduced in 2002.

“The limit will increase by $50 in subsequent years, subject to inflation adjustments,” the IRS said in a statement.

Eligible teachers include K-12 teachers, principals, teacher assistants, or counselors who spend more than 900 hours in the school during the school year. Public and private school teachers can benefit.

Eligible educators who are married to another eligible educator and file a joint tax return may deduct up to $600 in qualifying expenses, up to a maximum of $300 for each spouse. Educators who make standard contributions are also eligible.

The limit is still $250 for those filing taxes for 2021.

- Advertisement -

Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians say to Russians: “You are never safe”

ZAPORIZHIA, Ukraine — They sneak through dark alleys...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
Ukraine strikes again in Crimea, challenging Russian takeover of the peninsula

ODESSA, Ukraine — Russian warships patrol the coast...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
Coptic leader criticizes Egypt’s church building restrictions after deadly fire

CAIRO. After an electrical fire broke out...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
Your briefing on Wednesdays: New explosions shake Crimea

Good morning. We cover a major explosion...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

