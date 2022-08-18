New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The death toll from Wednesday’s bombing at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, has risen to 21, the Taliban announced on Thursday.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast in the nation’s capital, which occurred during evening prayers. According to preliminary reports, 10 people have died and around 21 people have been injured. The Taliban now say at least 21 people were killed and 33 wounded.

According to the Associated Press, Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, a prominent cleric, was also killed in the blast.

Taliban police vowed that “the perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and punished.”

Although no one has claimed responsibility, ISIS has carried out similar attacks against the Taliban over the past year.

The bombing comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. President Joe Biden ordered US troops to withdraw from the country after 20 years of deployment.

While the majority of Americans supported the withdrawal, Biden was heavily criticized for his handling of the move. More than a dozen American soldiers were killed in a bombing at Kabul airport as they made their way to safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.