A man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a sword in California is believed to be a US citizen, Fox News has learned, following previous reports that he was in the United States illegally.

Jose Solano Landaeta is accused of murdering Karina Castro; Her family said she was killed on the street outside her Northern California home last Thursday, KGO-TV reported.

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has no involvement with this individual,” the agency told Fox News, in response to an earlier report by the Santa Monica Observer.

“[Law-enforcement] Arrived within minutes and found an apparently deceased female on the street in the area,” an officer said at a news conference Thursday. “They began working the scene and shortly after, the male suspect returned to the scene and was quickly taken into custody. Sheriff’s deputies. He was later arrested on charges of murder.”

Landeta has reportedly been violent with Castro in the past, and her family said she obtained a restraining order against him earlier this year but continued to see him.

Landeata is Father of Castro’s 1-year-old daughter. The child and her 7-year-old sister were at home when the alleged killing took place on Thursday but were not witnesses. After his mother’s death, he was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Landeta appeared in court on Monday charged with murder. “His attorney told the judge that Landaeta is not mentally competent and the judge ordered an evaluation,” local Fox station KTVU reported.

“It’s better to do this now than in two years when we’re getting ready to start a trial,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaff said, according to the station’s report. “If he is found incompetent to stand trial, which continues the criminal proceedings until he is restored to competency — if ever.”

