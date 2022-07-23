The suspect in the attack on Lee Zeldin did not know who the MP was, investigators said.

Enlarge this image toggle signature WHEC-TV/AP via WHEC-TV

ROCHESTER, New York. A man accused of assaulting New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a recent campaign rally told investigators he was drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, according to a federal criminal lawsuit filed on Saturday.

David Yakubonis, 43, was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday in Rochester on charges of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. Yacubonis was arraigned Friday on a separate state charge of attempted second-degree assault and later released, a Monroe County sheriff’s spokesman said.

A federal criminal lawsuit alleges that Yakubonis, an Iraq War veteran, told investigators he drank whiskey on Thursday and took the stage when Zeldin addressed a foreign war veterans post in the city of Perinton to ask the speaker if he was being disrespectful to veterans. .

Yakubonis “did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political figure,” according to the complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Rochester. The complaint added that when Iakubonis watched the video of the incident on Thursday evening, he told investigators that he “must have left.”

According to the video of the attack, Yakubonis raised his hand to Zeldin, holding a key chain with two sharp ends. The Long Island congressman then grabbed Yakubonis by the wrist and they both fell to the ground while the others jumped to help. Zeldin, who also served in the army, received a small scratch.