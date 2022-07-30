New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Friday that a New York man has been indicted on charges that he sexually trafficked an 18-year-old girl from another state.

Alan Barrington, 37, is charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and other related charges.

“We allege that this defendant lured a young woman from out of state to come to Brooklyn under false pretenses, then trafficked her in exchange for sex,” Gonzalez said. “I am committed to defending and protecting our at-risk teenagers from predators who seek to harm and exploit them.”

Barrington was arraigned Friday in Brooklyn Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with sex trafficking, one count of attempted sex trafficking, two counts of promoting prostitution in the second degree, third and fourth degree. prostitution, one count of third-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

He is being held without bail and will return to court on August 16, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported.

Gonzalez said the investigation revealed that the defendant allegedly responded to an online post by an 18-year-old girl from Ohio on June 3. The man offered to fund a bus trip to New York, where he said he would help her get naked. Modeling on video.

Barrington picked her up from a bus stop in Brooklyn on June 5 and brought her to his apartment. In his apartment was another girl whom the accused had lured from Illinois into prostitution.

He told the Ohio victim she had to work in prostitution and drove her to a track in East New York. But when she refused, he threatened her and said he would hurt her grandparents in Ohio.

The accused not only allegedly forced the victim into prostitution between June 5 and June 18, but also physically abused her and at one point tried to molest her.

The victim was forced to work as a prostitute on a track in East New York, and Barrington would not let her stop until she met the quota he had established.

Barrington allegedly took photos of her and the Illinois woman and posted them online offering prostitution services.

The victim went to the 75th Precinct on June 17 and provided information on the defendant, who was arrested in Ohio on July 6 before being extradited to New York.