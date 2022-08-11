New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Supreme Court announced on October 31 that it will hear one of two cases that could break a 40-year precedent of race-based affirmative action in university admissions, with universities now asking the court to uphold the decision despite some expert opinion to the contrary. .

Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College One of two cases before the US Supreme Court asking the Court to eliminate race as an admissions factor and, as a result, overturning an earlier case, Grutter v. Bollinger. The case also seeks an answer to whether Harvard College violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Asian-American students.

“It’s very clear to me that Harvard University is blatantly discriminating. And what they’re doing is that Asian-Americans — who are admitted based solely on their credentials, qualifications — are such a huge percentage of the student body,” Hans von Spakowski, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital. .

SFFA initially sued Harvard College in 2014 for violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program or activity receiving federal funds or other federal financial assistance.” Although lower court rulings favored SFFA, a Boston district court ruled in favor of Harvard in 2019, stating that the evidence against Harvard was inconclusive and that the “perceived discrimination” affected only a small group of Asian-American students. It concluded that SFFA has no place in this case.

SFFA appealed the case to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, where the court once again ruled in Harvard’s favor. The Circuit Court ruled that the SFFA stood, but that Harvard’s admissions program satisfied strict scrutiny “because it does not penalize Asian Americans, engage in racial imbalance, overuse race, or neglect race-neutral alternatives.”

“Harvard and the University of North Carolina racially gerrymandered their freshman classes to achieve prescribed racial quotas. Each college applicant should be treated as a unique individual, not some representative of a racial or ethnic group,” said SFFA President Edward Blum. In a statement.

However, some experts and the SFFA have argued that the writ of certiorari filed by Harvard has been a source of discrimination since the university’s initial admission in the early 1920s.

“Harvard thus created a comprehensive admissions system to ‘reduce the Jewish population.’ Instead of just test scores, Harvard placed ‘greater emphasis’ on ‘character,’ ‘fitness,’ and other subjective criteria,” the court document read.

Von Spakowski said Harvard is now implementing the same “Harvard Plan” for admissions of Asian-American students.

“Asian-American students with high grades, high test scores, lots of extracurricular activities are consistently rated by admissions officers as not having good character, not having the necessary fitness to be a Harvard student. So they’re using that kind of subjective evaluation to narrow their admissions process. I think it’s more about racism than that. Can’t think,” said von Spakowski.

SFFA is now asking the US Supreme Court to overturn the earlier case, Grutter v. Bollinger, and completely eliminate race-based affirmative action in admissions. The 2003 case sought to answer whether racial preferences in student admissions violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment or Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

In 2003, the Court ultimately ruled that using race as a factor in admissions was not unconstitutional in order to further compelling interests in obtaining educational benefits within a diverse student body.

“I think the court has gotten it right over the last 45 years,” UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky told Fox News Digital. “Colleges and universities have a compelling interest in having a diverse student body and should be able to use race as a factor in many of their admissions decisions.”

Manipulating big “It’s going to be the most dramatic, most sweeping decision the court can come up with,” UCI Law Professor of Law Rachel Moran told Fox News Digital. “So, under that approach, the Court says that they do not believe that academic freedom has special status under the First Amendment. And because diversity is an expression of the freedom to compose the student body of a college or university, it does not. It does not carry special weight.”

However, according to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Van Spakowski said Grutter’s decision was made in hopes of a temporary settlement.

“What she said then was, ’25 years from now, this will no longer be necessary, even allowing for limited racial preferences.’ Well, here we are two decades later. And it’s time to end it,” said von Spakowski.

SFFA has argued that Harvard University did not discriminate in its admissions process, and that SFFA failed to prove its case under the lower court’s rulings. Harvard filed its opposition to the SFFA’s writ of certiorari, citing rulings such as “the academic interests of a diverse student body are a compelling interest.” big.

“Considering race as a factor in many of the admissions decisions will create a more diverse student body, which will strengthen the learning environment for all. The US Solicitor General correctly found that neither the district court’s factual findings nor the Supreme Court’s Court of Appeals application. The precedent for those findings warrants further review. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement.

Harvard also cited lower court rulings big As SFFA argued, the decision applied no discrimination against Asian-American students. The university cited two other affirmative action precedent cases – University of California v. Regents of Buckeye And Fisher v. University of Texas – Harvard argues that race-based affirmative action has created ample reliance interests in the 40 years it has been in place.

“If the court overturns the lower court’s decisions, there will be a dissent arguing that they should uphold the decisions. So, it could be a divided court, but the majority could be divided between people who say diversity isn’t compelling and people who say, ‘Wait, we still want to recognize that it’s compelling, but the Harvard or North Carolina programs “We don’t believe that sufficient evidence was provided,” Moran said.

On August 1, 56 Catholic colleges and universities, including Georgetown University, Notre Dame and Boston College, submitted an amicus brief in support of Harvard University, asking the court to preserve race as a factor in admissions.

“Like many secular colleges and universities, many Catholic colleges and universities consider race as a factor in the individual review of student applications. Students do so to advance their educational mission by exposing them to diverse backgrounds in their classes and extracurricular activities. The nation’s government, business, non-profit and “To prepare a diverse class of graduates to serve as future leaders in the fields of education,” reads the brief.

However, constitutional law experts agree that regardless of which side of the aisle they stand on, both sides are more likely to throw out the court case.

“I very much hope the court doesn’t overturn Bakke, Grutter and Fischer, but I fear it will,” Chemerinsky said.

“I think Grutter was misjudged. And, you know, the membership of the court has changed significantly since the case was decided. And I think this new court is not sympathetic to the use of race in any way,” John Yoo, Emanuel S. Heller Professor of Law at UC Berkeley, told Fox News Said to Digital.

Even if the Supreme Court sided with the SFFA, Van Spakowski said the court’s decision won’t completely eliminate race-based admissions.

“[Universities] It keeps trying to do this and finds some way around the statute. So, I hope the Supreme Court does the right thing, even if they do the right thing, I think there’s going to be a long road of more lawsuits down the road to prevent certain schools from engaging in this kind of wrongful behavior. Von Spakowski said.

Moran also expects that such a ruling will undoubtedly affect the authority of universities and colleges as educational institutions, especially when it comes to curriculum.

“If the Court says that diversity is not a compelling interest, the first thing to remember is that they may say that academic freedom is not a constitutionally protected interest under the First Amendment, at least as it relates to institutional autonomy. To choose the student body, you have to take away the autonomy of colleges and universities not only with respect to admissions, but with other things like curriculum. “That means a lot of weakening of the relationship,” Moran said.

The Supreme Court released its October/November calendar on August 3, announcing both Students v. For Fair Admissions President and Fellows of Harvard College And Students v. For Fair Admissions University of North Carolina It will be heard on October 31.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she will recuse herself from the Harvard case as her term on the Harvard Board of Overseers ends in the spring of 2022.