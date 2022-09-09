New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said Thursday that he expects the hearing into the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft opinion to conclude soon.

Gorsuch, speaking at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado for the 10th Circuit Bench & Bar Conference, said the investigative committee’s findings are forthcoming.

“The chief justice has appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation,” Gorsuch said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “That committee is busy and we await their report, soon, I hope.”

The majority’s draft opinion, in fact, reflected that the high court would overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked in May and first reported by Politico.

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the court martial to conduct an internal investigation, but there were few updates.

Multiple sources previously told Fox News that the investigation was narrowed down to about 70 people in the courtroom who had access to the draft opinion. Much of the focus is on the three dozen or so law clerks who work directly with judges on their caseloads.

The Supreme Court acknowledged at the time that “a copy of the draft opinion in a pending case” had been made public, but emphasized that it “does not represent the Court’s decision or any member’s final position on the issues before the Court.” case.”

After the leak, conservative judges on the bench faced threats and protests outside their homes.

The Supreme Court returns for its October term just weeks before Americans head to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

