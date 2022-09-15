type here...
Politics The Supreme Court has temporarily upheld an LGBTQ student...
The Supreme Court has temporarily upheld an LGBTQ student group seeking recognition at a Jewish university

  • A 5-4 majority said the Jewish university should recognize the LGBTQ group for now.
  • Four conservative justices dissented, asserting that the school is protected by the First Amendment.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an LGBTQ student group seeking recognition at a conservative Jewish university in New York, temporarily requiring the school to allow the group to meet on campus while the lawsuit continues.

Yeshiva University appealed a New York state court ruling in June that found it was subject to New York City’s Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in restaurants, stores and other businesses. The yeshiva asserted that it had a First Amendment right not to recognize a group because of religious affiliation.

But a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court said Wednesday that the school had not yet exhausted its options in lower courts. In a short, unsigned decision, the majority said the school could return to the Supreme Court once it had exhausted other options.

Four conservative associate justices — Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — dissented from the decision on Wednesday.

“Does the First Amendment permit a state to force a Jewish school to instruct its students according to an interpretation of the Torah that the school, after careful study, has concluded is incorrect?” Alito wrote. “The answer to that question is definitely ‘no’.”

The emergency order came days after Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor temporarily allowed the school to deny accreditation to the group. Sotomayor indicated that the previous decision was likely temporary, perhaps giving dissenters extra time to write their opinions.

The case may have broader implications at a time when the Supreme Court has looked particularly favorably on religious freedom claims, particularly in the context of education. Religious schools and individuals have found receptive audiences when it comes to their faith and anti-discrimination needs.

Last year, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a Catholic foster care agency in Philadelphia was entitled to turn away gay and lesbian couples as clients. This year, the court will hear the case of a website developer who wants to refuse to build matrimonial sites for same-sex marriages. That lawsuit concerned whether the state could force a developer to build the sites or whether that violated her freedom of speech.

