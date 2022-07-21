The Supreme Court has blocked Biden from implementing immigration policy but will hear the case

Conservative states argued that Biden’s immigration policy violated federal law.

Lower federal courts blocked officials from enforcing the Biden deportation policy.

The court blocked Biden’s request but said it would hear arguments in the case in December.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Biden administration’s request to prioritize certain immigrants for deportation but said it would hear arguments in the dispute later this year. This is the first major emergency case of the summer and the first for Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

What did President Joe Biden want? : Biden’s Department of Homeland Security wants to prioritize deporting immigrants it believes pose a threat to national security or public safety. Other immigrants would have been a lower priority. The administration asked the court to temporarily allow the policy to continue.

: Biden’s Department of Homeland Security wants to prioritize deporting immigrants it believes pose a threat to national security or public safety. Other immigrants would have been a lower priority. The administration asked the court to temporarily allow the policy to continue. Who made the claim and why? : Texas and Louisiana filed initial lawsuits over the policy, which took effect in September, asserting that it conflicts with the law. States said the law required the administration to detain and deport certain categories of immigrants, and a lower federal court blocked enforcement of the policy. Biden appealed to the Supreme Court.

: Texas and Louisiana filed initial lawsuits over the policy, which took effect in September, asserting that it conflicts with the law. States said the law required the administration to detain and deport certain categories of immigrants, and a lower federal court blocked enforcement of the policy. Biden appealed to the Supreme Court. How did the Supreme Court rule? The Supreme Court sided with the states, blocking the Biden administration from implementing its policy — at least for now. That means immigration officials will have less discretion in deciding who to detain and deport. Four judges dissented. But the court also agreed to hear the case in December and review the policy on merits.

Here’s a deeper look at the background and verdict:

What was Biden’s immigration policy at issue in the lawsuit?

The federal government does not have the resources to detain and deport every immigrant in the country illegally. Like previous administrations, the Biden administration has sought to focus immigration enforcement on people it believes pose a threat to national security or public safety, or who are recent border crossers. The Trump administration, by contrast, sought to remove a wide range of immigrants without such discrimination.

What decision did the Supreme Court give?

A federal district court in Texas sided with the states and blocked implementation of the policy. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit — three of whom were nominated by GOP presidents — declined to put the district court’s ruling on hold while the administration considered an appeal. The Biden administration filed its emergency request in July asking the Supreme Court to review the 5th Circuit’s decision.

In an order on Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected a request to allow the administration to implement its policy. That is probably a bad sign for the administration. On the other hand, the court took the unusual step of agreeing to hear oral arguments in the case and decide the underlying legal issues raised by the states’ lawsuits. Those arguments will take place in the first week of December.

The US Justice Department declined to comment on the court order. Assistants to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Why does this case matter?

A major debate in federal immigration policy is how much discretion the administration has in deciding which immigrants in the country illegally it will proceed to execute. For example, one of the main arguments in favor of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy is that immigration officials can prioritize people who have committed crimes in the United States who were brought into the country illegally. Children

Democrats argue that such prioritization occurs anyway because Congress has not given the administration all the resources it needs to deport illegals from the country. Republicans say the law is clear about immigration enforcement and they see such prioritization as an attempt to let some immigrants off the hook. The final outcome of the lawsuit may shed some light on how the high court views that debate.

Is this Justice Jackson’s first case in the Supreme Court?

Yes.

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was appointed to the court in late June when he delivered Roe v. Wade completed a historic term overruling. Even though the court leaves Washington for a summer break, it still deals with emergency cases.

So the emergency appeal, filed by the Biden administration in early July, was Jackson’s first chance to consider a major case before the Supreme Court.

Jackson sided with the court’s two other liberals, dissenting from the decision to deny the Biden administration’s enforcement request. Interestingly, he was joined by Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative. That means it was a 5-4 decision on the immediate question of enforcing that policy. As is often the case in such emergency appeals, none of the justices explained their reasoning.

What about the shadow docket?

Thursday’s order was the latest instance in which the Supreme Court moved an issue from its emergency docket — sometimes known as the shadow docket — and onto its regular docket. The High Court faced considerable scrutiny last year for deciding key questions without oral argument and often without written opinions.

In December, the court moved a dispute over Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine-or-testing requirements from an emergency docket to a regular docket. He ruled in January that the Biden administration did not have the authority to impose requirements on employers. The court also moved to its regular docket the case of a death row inmate who wanted to have physical contact with his priest during his execution. The High Court sided with the prisoner in an 8-1 decision in March.