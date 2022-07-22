The Supreme Court action allows Jackson to participate in the race case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court took a step Friday by allowing new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She was the first black woman on the court to participate in a case that led to the end of the use of race in college admissions.

Jackson joined the court June 30 after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer She vowed during the confirmation hearing to sit out the case Harvard has an admissions policy because she is a member of the school’s board.

The Harvard Controversy Joined a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university.

Jackson’s participation in a court with a 6-3 conservative majority skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas does not appear to have made much of a difference in the outcome.

Arguments on one of the most highly anticipated issues of the new term will probably take place in November or December, but no date has yet been announced.

Jackson was a member of Harvard’s Board of Overseers from spring 2016. It is made up of alumni and is one of Harvard’s two governing bodies. She is a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

Three other justices also received law degrees from Harvard: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch. Roberts was also a Harvard undergraduate and Kagan was for a time dean of the law school.

But none of the other judges had a current or recent role with the university.

Under federal law, all judges are required to recuse themselves from cases where their “impartiality is reasonably called into question,” including close ties to a party, financial interest in the outcome or involvement in the early stages of the case.

Earlier also the court had taken similar steps. In 2020, Justice Sonia Sotomayor found a conflict in the two states’ dispute over the presidential election. The court abandoned plans to try them together and eventually issued its main ruling The decision In a case involving all judges .