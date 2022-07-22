type here...
Politics The Supreme Court action allows Jackson to participate in...
Politics

The Supreme Court action allows Jackson to participate in the race case

By printveela editor

-

14
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court took a step Friday by allowing new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.She was the first black woman on the court to participate in a case that led to the end of the use of race in college admissions.

Jackson joined the court June 30 after the retirement of Justice Stephen BreyerShe vowed during the confirmation hearing to sit out the case Harvard has an admissions policy because she is a member of the school’s board.

The Harvard Controversy Joined a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university.

Jackson’s participation in a court with a 6-3 conservative majority skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas does not appear to have made much of a difference in the outcome.

Advertisement

Arguments on one of the most highly anticipated issues of the new term will probably take place in November or December, but no date has yet been announced.

Jackson was a member of Harvard’s Board of Overseers from spring 2016. It is made up of alumni and is one of Harvard’s two governing bodies. She is a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • Supreme Court will not allow Biden to implement immigration policy

  • The Senate confirms Michelle Childs to the DC Court of Appeals

  • Day 2 of jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon

  • Appeals court: Congress can see some of Trump’s financial records

    • Three other justices also received law degrees from Harvard: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch. Roberts was also a Harvard undergraduate and Kagan was for a time dean of the law school.

    But none of the other judges had a current or recent role with the university.

    Under federal law, all judges are required to recuse themselves from cases where their “impartiality is reasonably called into question,” including close ties to a party, financial interest in the outcome or involvement in the early stages of the case.

    Earlier also the court had taken similar steps. In 2020, Justice Sonia Sotomayor found a conflict in the two states’ dispute over the presidential election. The court abandoned plans to try them together and eventually issued its main ruling The decision In a case involving all judges.

    Previous articleRussia agreed to allow Ukraine to supply grain, reducing global food shortages
    Next articleOnPolitics: Recent House Jan. 6 committee hearings

    Latest news

    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

    off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
    Read more
    TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

    Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

    OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

    off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
    Read more
    Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

    RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

    closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

    Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

    closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

    off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
    Read more

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News