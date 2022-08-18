NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Michelle Pfeiffer was born in 1958 in Santa Ana. The “Scarface” star started her acting career in 1979 in the TV series “Delta House”. Later, she played leading lady Stephanie Zinone in 1982’s ‘Grease 2’. (Vinny Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Michelle Pfeiffer in Disney's Aftercool Special
    Pfeiffer starred opposite some of the most popular Hollywood male stars in the film industry. In 1983, she starred opposite Al Pacino in the crime drama “Scarface”. In 2001, she played alongside Sean Penn. She also starred alongside Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp and other huge names. (Disney General Entertainment Content via ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

  • Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman on set
    One of Michelle Pfeiffer’s most notable roles was playing Catwoman in 1992’s “Batman Returns” alongside Michael Keaton. (Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Catwoman actress Michelle Michelle Pfeiffer and Batman actor Michael Keaton
    “Batman Returns” couple Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer at the 1992 Hollywood premiere. (Barry King/WireImage)

  • Elvira Hancock actress Michelle Pfeiffer in a re-release of the 1985 film
    Michelle Pfeiffer in the 2003 re-release of “Scarface.” (Frank Micellota/Getty Images)

  • Michelle Pfeiffer and John Malkovich in the '80s film
    Pfeiffer was nominated for two Academy Awards in the ’80s for her work in “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Fabulous Baker Boys.” Later, she was nominated for another Oscar for the 1992 film “Love Field”. (Getty Images)

  • Michelle Pfeiffer in a 90s movie
    Pfeiffer starred in the 1999 comedy drama movie “The Story of Us” opposite Bruce Willis. (SGranitz/WireImage)

  • At Michelle Pfeiffer
    Pfeiffer re-entered the world of superheroes in 2018 when she played the Wasp in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” alongside Paul Rudd. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

  • Michelle Pfeiffer at the Paramount+ UK launch in 2020
    Michelle Pfeiffer was married to actor Peter Horton from 1981-1988. In 1993, she married American television writer David E. Married to Kelly. She had two children with David, adopted daughter Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and John Henry Kelly. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+))

  • At Michelle Pfeiffer
    Pfeiffer starred in the Emmy-nominated Showtime TV series “The First Lady.” She played Betty Ford opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. (John Kopaloff/Getty Images)