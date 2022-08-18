Entertainment The stunning, ageless Michelle Pfeiffer: "Scarface" and "Batman Returns"... Entertainment The stunning, ageless Michelle Pfeiffer: “Scarface” and “Batman Returns” actress By printveela editor - August 19, 2022 10 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Michelle Pfeiffer was born in 1958 in Santa Ana. The “Scarface” star started her acting career in 1979 in the TV series “Delta House”. Later, she played leading lady Stephanie Zinone in 1982’s ‘Grease 2’. (Vinny Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Pfeiffer starred opposite some of the most popular Hollywood male stars in the film industry. In 1983, she starred opposite Al Pacino in the crime drama “Scarface”. In 2001, she played alongside Sean Penn. She also starred alongside Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp and other huge names. One of Michelle Pfeiffer's most notable roles was playing Catwoman in 1992's "Batman Returns" alongside Michael Keaton. "Batman Returns" couple Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer at the 1992 Hollywood premiere. Michelle Pfeiffer in the 2003 re-release of "Scarface." Pfeiffer was nominated for two Academy Awards in the '80s for her work in "Dangerous Liaisons" and "The Fabulous Baker Boys." Later, she was nominated for another Oscar for the 1992 film "Love Field". Pfeiffer starred in the 1999 comedy drama movie "The Story of Us" opposite Bruce Willis. Pfeiffer re-entered the world of superheroes in 2018 when she played the Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" alongside Paul Rudd. Michelle Pfeiffer was married to actor Peter Horton from 1981-1988. In 1993, she married American television writer David E. Married to Kelly. She had two children with David, adopted daughter Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and John Henry Kelly. Pfeiffer starred in the Emmy-nominated Showtime TV series "The First Lady." She played Betty Ford opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. 