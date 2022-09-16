type here...
The study found that Hispanic viewers strongly influence the popularity of streaming shows.

Hispanics make up approximately 19% of the US population. However, Nielsen research shows that they account for 42% of the country’s most viewed content on streaming services.

Hispanics make up approximately 19% of the US population. However, Nielsen research shows that they account for 42% of the country’s most viewed content on streaming services.

New research by Nielsen shows that Latin American viewers not only like to watch shows on streaming platforms, but also influence which ones are the most popular.

The researchers looked at 530 shows that aired in 2021 and the first half of 2022 in English and Spanish. study found nearly half of the shows considered the most “drunk” featured Hispanics in front of and behind the cameras as writers, directors, and producers.

“I think this is a really important indicator of how Hispanics are influencing America’s most popular entertainment,” said Stacey de Armas, Nielsen’s senior vice president.

The study shows that Latin American content attracted new viewers to streaming platforms, and then they stayed to watch other shows.
Selena Gomez co-star and executive producer Only murders in the building.

Selena Gomez co-star and executive producer Only murders in the building.

“It’s important to have Latinos in the frame,” says de Armas. “But if you also add behind the camera, see how much higher your ability to overeat becomes. So it becomes a business case for media companies that want to acquire content.”

She points to the popularity of the detective comedy Hulu. Only murders in the building. Selena Gomez not only plays one of the main roles, but is also one of the show’s executive producers.

According to de Armas, Hispanics make up 19% of the US population, but they account for 42% of the country’s most popular content on streamers. And she says they account for a lot of new subscribers to streaming platforms.

The study shows that Hispanic audiences enjoy crime dramas, with 20% of viewers feeling that comedies are best represented. De Armas says it’s an interesting discovery “because if you look at comedy, screen representation is actually quite low,” adding that there’s still a lot of work to be done across the board.
Juan Javier Cardenas, Olivia Goncalves, Savannah Nicole Ruiz and Diana Maria Riva from the HBO Max series chubby chronicles.

Juan Javier Cardenas, Olivia Goncalves, Savannah Nicole Ruiz and Diana Maria Riva from the HBO Max series chubby chronicles.

“As a researcher, I am interested in learning about this in the social sciences,” she adds. “How does this possibly affect the formation of Hispanic identity and the perception of Hispanics by other people?”

The study also found that among the most popular recent shows for Hispanic viewers was HBO Max chubby chronicles (a coming-of-age comedy about a young Dominican woman in Miami was canceled after its first season).

“This show brought a significant number of new viewers to the platform,” says de Armas. “As soon as they stepped onto the platform, they watched chubby chronicles. They ate. They stayed on the platform after the premiere and watched more content. And in fact, about 78,000 people, or 57% of this new audience, were Hispanics.”

