The story behind Nebraska and Northwestern playing their Big Ten opener in Ireland

The last time Northwestern played a home football game against Nebraska was an October day, it was homecoming and a capacity crowd of more than 47,000 saw the Wildcats pull off an overtime comeback that helped propel them to the big time. Ten Championship Game.

On Saturday, Northwestern plays its home game against the Cornhuskers in Dublin, Ireland. That puts significant demands on both schools in exchange for nearly limitless national TV exposure on the sport’s opening weekend and a more costly opportunity to engage donors and fans and give players a brief taste of Irish culture. An ocean and a half in the USA.

So what happened to two schools from one of the two richest conferences in college athletics traveling thousands of miles for a league game?

Northwestern’s decision came at a cost. The Wildcats, who have appeared in two of the last four Big Ten championship games, conceded they put themselves at a significant competitive disadvantage.. They already have four conference games to play at home during the Big Ten’s nine-game league schedule this season. Now, they host just three conference opponents: No. 18 Wisconsin, no. 2 Ohio State and Illinois.

Northwestern will be well compensated for sacrificing that home game, according to John Anthony, founder and CEO of Anthony Travel and director of Irish American Events Ltd., which arranged the contracts for the game. As a private school, Northwestern is exempt from disclosing such deals, but Anthony said it receives the “lion’s share of financial benefits” for its role as a home team. Under the contract USA TODAY Sports obtained from the university, Nebraska will receive $250,000 from administrators in addition to covering most of its expenses. Through an open records request.

As for Northwestern’s share, last year Kansas State moved its scheduled home game against Stanford to Arlington, Texas, and paid $2.8 million. Houston received $2.4 million for Texas Tech to play at NRG Stadium for the NFL’s Houston Texans, rather than its own campus facility. Statistics for Kansas State and Houston are from contracts for those games.

Northwestern campus spokesperson Jon Yates told USA TODAY Sports the university is declining to comment about the event from the university’s perspective, and athletic department spokesman Paul Kennedy did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment about the game.

In addition to the financial gain, Northwestern will receive a coveted premier national time slot on Fox, which the Wildcats received only once last season. While already having an international media appeal game, Saturday’s matchup has the added benefit of being the Power Five schools’ lone matchup in Week 0.

With classes not starting at Northwestern until Sept. 21 and no game scheduled for Sept. 3, Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said he’s letting his team take advantage of being in another country. Not only before, but also after the game.

“We really want to make it special,” Fitzgerald said at a news conference this week. “Most of our team hasn’t left the country, let alone going to Ireland. So with the Big Ten giving us a bye week, we’re going to stay in the country on Sunday and give our guys a chance. Families can make it, spend some time soaking up the culture and as much of the country as we can, and then come back here on Monday. You can go back.”

Northwestern alum and major university and athletics benefactor Pat Ryan, namesake of the school’s football stadium and field house, will also be honored during the first half of Saturday’s game. Aon Corporation, an insurance and consulting firm founded by retired CEO Ryan, is the corporate sponsor of Saturday’s game.

A big responsibility to run the game. The Nebraska contract was signed by the school and Irish American Events Ltd. 15 months ago in May 2021. The Cornhuskers were scheduled to play Illinois in Ireland last season, but Fighting Illi hosted the game due to COVID-19.

Who plays Nebraska this year comes down to a numbers game. Dropping a Cornhuskers home game was not going to happen. Their Memorial Stadium ranks fourth in the conference and 13th in college football with a capacity of over 90,000 and has sold out every game since 1962. Their five road opponents are Northwestern, Rutgers, Purdue, Michigan and Iowa. The Wildcats are best suited, given that Ryan Field is the only Big Ten football stadium with a capacity of less than 50,000. Northwestern failed to sell out a single game in the 2021 season.

Nebraska, according to the contract, is required to launch multiple marketing campaigns for game tickets, travel packages, corporate hospitality and events, as well as assemble travel parties beyond the usual away game. The school travels with more than 200 people, including 115 football players and at least 70 band members and cheerleaders.

A section of the agreement places significant emphasis on tourism and event planning. Nebraska must participate in events such as a welcome parade, a tailgate hosted by the president of the respective school, and a “US-Ireland CEO Club event.”

Nebraska is expected to produce a list of 80 Nebraska-affiliated CEOs and business leaders who will be invited to the event. According to a university spokesperson, Nebraska has already compiled a list of people who have purchased tickets.

“I think the entire state of Nebraska has a commercial mission,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said. told USA TODAY Sports while discussing how the school decides its travel party. “The governor is involved; there are a lot of moving parts.”

The match was well received. According to Anthony, more than 13,000 Americans are set to make the trip for the game, making it the biggest inbound tourism event for Ireland this year. In total, the Aviva Stadium hosts 35,000 people during a game.

“Ireland will really embrace it,” said Anthony. “They’ve got a lot of business growth and economic growth and employment growth with the US. There’s some direct growth from these games and some natural growth.”

For the teams involved, putting on the game was not without major logistical hurdles. Both teams arrived several days before Saturday’s game. Juggling the first week of classes with this travel trip to Nebraska had an added challenge. To make up for the three days of missing instruction, the team brings academic advisors on tour and sets aside time for academic periods. Nebraska returns to state for a Sept. 3 game against North Dakota.

Nebraska files its entire 200-plus person travel party onto planes immediately after the game. That plane will arrive around 5 a.m. CT Sunday, according to Nebraska associate athletic director Keith Mann.

To combat the side effects of international travel, Nebraska worked with an in-house sports science team to work to maximize sleep patterns and minimize the negative effects of jet lag and time zone difference. The team recommended Nebraska return stateside as soon as possible, hence the hasty exit from Ireland.

This odd arrangement may be more common. Notre Dame and Navy, originally set to play in Ireland in 2020, are slated to play in Dublin in 2023. Anthony said he has seen significant interest from “many” of the Power Five conferences about playing internationally in the future. While Ireland is the only country with plans “in motion”, other countries are beginning to look into hosting future teams.

“There’s a lot to make this happen, especially financially,” Anthony said. “It’s very expensive to play a game like this. So, yes, everybody is interested in the tourism that we can bring, but whether they can handle it or not remains to be seen.”